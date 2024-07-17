Top Five Most Affordable EVs In India – MG, Tata & Citroen

From hatchbacks to SUVs, here are the five most economical electric vehicles you can buy in India

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in India as eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to traditional petrol and diesel cars. With advancements in technology and expanding infrastructure, more consumers are opting for EVs. Here are the top five most affordable electric vehicles in India, from compact hatchbacks to versatile SUVs.

1. MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in 2023, this three-door micro-electric hatchback is designed for effortless driving in city traffic thanks to its compact form factor. It is equipped with a single 17.3 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of up to 230 km. The MG Comet EV’s powertrain produces 42 PS and 110 Nm of torque.

Notable features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and keyless entry. Safety is also prioritized with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a reverse parking camera with sensors, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, and an electronic parking brake.

2. Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors’ entry-level all-electric offering, the Tiago EV, ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two powertrain options: a 19.2 kWh battery pack that delivers 61 PS and 110 Nm of torque and offers a claimed range of 250 km, and a 24 kWh battery pack that produces 75 PS and 114 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 315 km.

The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and cruise control. Safety features include dual front airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

3. Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV, launched in January 2024, is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on the new Acti.ev platform, it offers two battery pack options: a 25 kWh battery with a claimed range of 315 km and a 35 kWh battery that can deliver up to 421 km. The smaller battery pack produces 82 PS and 114 Nm of torque, while the larger pack offers 122 PS and 190 Nm of torque.

Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof. Safety features are comprehensive, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera with a blind spot view monitor, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

4. Citroen eC3

The Citroen eC3 EV is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh and Rs 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom). As Citroen’s first all-electric vehicle in India, the eC3 closely resembles the C3 hatchback but includes ‘e’ badging to distinguish it from its ICE counterpart. It comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that powers a 57 PS electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 320 km.

The eC3 is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and connected car tech. Safety features include electronic stability control, dual front airbags, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

5. Tata Tigor EV

Priced between Rs. 12.50 lakh and Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tigor EV is the only sedan in the top five and its exterior is distinguished by blue accents and EV badging. The Tigor EV features a 26 kWh battery pack paired with a 75 PS electric motor, providing a claimed driving range of 315 km on a full charge.