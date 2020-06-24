Top Five BS6 Scooters Under Rs. 60,000 – Honda Dio To TVS Jupiter

While upgrading to the BS6 emission norms did result in a massive price hike among most of the scooters, there are still a host of affordable scooters that you can buy today
Gearless scooters lie at the heart of the Indian automobile industry, and go neck and neck against affordable & mass-market motorcycles today. While a range of scooters is available to choose from the market, the recent shift from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in the prices of the scooters being hiked by quite a margin.
However, there are still a range of BS6 scooters available that will go easy on your pocket. That being said, we have compiled a list of five such BS6-compliant, that are priced under Rs 60,000, take a look –
|Model
|Engine
|Price*
|1. TVS XL100 (Moped)
|99.7 cc
|Rs 44,294
|2. TVS Scooty Pep Plus
|87.8 cc
|Rs 51,754
|3. Hero Pleasure Plus
|110.9 cc
|Rs 55,600
|4. Honda Dio
|109.51 cc
|Rs 60,542
|5. TVS Jupiter
|109.7 cc
|Rs 62,062
*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
1. TVS XL100
The TVS XL100 is India’s most beloved moped, and continues to emerge as one of the top-selling two-wheelers in the country month in, month out. The moped comes with a BS6 99.7 cc fuel-injected motor that produces 4.4 PS power and 6.5 Nm torque. The price of the BS6 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart standard starts from Rs 44,294 (ex-showroom).
2. TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS recently upgraded the Pep Plus to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, which resulted in a price hike of about Rs 6,500. However, the Scooty Pep Plus is still the most affordable BS6-compliant scooter in the country, and is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 51,754 (ex-showroom).
3. Hero Pleasure Plus
The Hero Pleasure Plus was updated last year with a new design as well as mechanicals. However, the BS6 update doesn’t bring any change to its motor. The scooter comes with a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 8.15 PS power and 8.7 Nm torque. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus at a starting price of Rs 55,600 (ex-showroom).
4. Honda Dio
Not many would argue against the fact that the Honda Dio is one of the best-looking scooters in the Indian market. The Japanese manufacturer revamped its design when upgrading it to comply with the BS6 norms, while also gave it a new 110 cc engine, borrowed from the Activa 6G. The Dio is currently priced at Rs 60,542 (ex-showroom).
5. TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter is one of the highest-selling two-wheelers in the entire Indian market, and despite the price hike while upgrading from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, the scooter still entails a competitive price tag. The entry-level BS6 TVS Jupiter standard variant is retailed at Rs 62,062 (ex-showroom).