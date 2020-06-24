Top Five BS6 Scooters Under Rs. 60,000 – Honda Dio To TVS Jupiter

While upgrading to the BS6 emission norms did result in a massive price hike among most of the scooters, there are still a host of affordable scooters that you can buy today

Gearless scooters lie at the heart of the Indian automobile industry, and go neck and neck against affordable & mass-market motorcycles today. While a range of scooters is available to choose from the market, the recent shift from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in the prices of the scooters being hiked by quite a margin.

However, there are still a range of BS6 scooters available that will go easy on your pocket. That being said, we have compiled a list of five such BS6-compliant, that are priced under Rs 60,000, take a look –

Model Engine Price* 1. TVS XL100 (Moped) 99.7 cc Rs 44,294 2. TVS Scooty Pep Plus 87.8 cc Rs 51,754 3. Hero Pleasure Plus 110.9 cc Rs 55,600 4. Honda Dio 109.51 cc Rs 60,542 5. TVS Jupiter 109.7 cc Rs 62,062

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

1. TVS XL100

The TVS XL100 is India’s most beloved moped, and continues to emerge as one of the top-selling two-wheelers in the country month in, month out. The moped comes with a BS6 99.7 cc fuel-injected motor that produces 4.4 PS power and 6.5 Nm torque. The price of the BS6 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart standard starts from Rs 44,294 (ex-showroom).

2. TVS Scooty Pep Plus

TVS recently upgraded the Pep Plus to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, which resulted in a price hike of about Rs 6,500. However, the Scooty Pep Plus is still the most affordable BS6-compliant scooter in the country, and is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 51,754 (ex-showroom).

3. Hero Pleasure Plus

The Hero Pleasure Plus was updated last year with a new design as well as mechanicals. However, the BS6 update doesn’t bring any change to its motor. The scooter comes with a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 8.15 PS power and 8.7 Nm torque. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus at a starting price of Rs 55,600 (ex-showroom).

4. Honda Dio

Not many would argue against the fact that the Honda Dio is one of the best-looking scooters in the Indian market. The Japanese manufacturer revamped its design when upgrading it to comply with the BS6 norms, while also gave it a new 110 cc engine, borrowed from the Activa 6G. The Dio is currently priced at Rs 60,542 (ex-showroom).

5. TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter is one of the highest-selling two-wheelers in the entire Indian market, and despite the price hike while upgrading from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, the scooter still entails a competitive price tag. The entry-level BS6 TVS Jupiter standard variant is retailed at Rs 62,062 (ex-showroom).