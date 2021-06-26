Top Five 7-Seater SUVs Under Rs. 20 Lakh – New Safari To Scorpio

Here, we have listed the five best options available in the Indian market currently for people looking to buy a new 7-seater SUV

The popularity of SUVs has been steadily rising in the Indian market in the past few years, and recently, the demand for 7-seater SUVs has been growing strong in particular. Large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, etc., already existed in the 7-seater SUV space, but these days, we’re also getting more and more options that are relatively affordable.

If you’re planning to buy a 7-seater SUV, but your budget doesn’t stretch beyond Rs. 20 lakh, worry not! Within that price range, there are plenty of brilliant options available in our market.

1. Tata Safari

The new-generation Tata Safari was launched in India in February this year. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor, which can generate 170 PS and 350 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The Safari has a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh, and comes standard in a 7-seat configuration. The top-spec variants get a 6-seat option as well.

2. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai launched the Alcazar in the Indian market just a little while back, and it is available in both 6- and 7-seater versions. It gets two engine options – a 2.0-litre NA petrol unit (159 PS/191 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, available on both powertrains. The Alcazar has a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh for the petrol version, and of Rs. 16.53 lakh for the diesel version.

3. Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500 is available in our market at a starting price of 15.52 lakh. The XUV500 draws power from a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which belts out a peak power and torque of 155 PS and 360 Nm, respectively. The powerplant can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Also, XUV500 is set to be replaced by the XUV700 soon, expectedly around October this year.

4. Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio has a starting price of Rs. 12.31 lakh in India, which is more affordable than all other entries in this list. The Scorpio has a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine under the hood, capable of generating 140 PS and 319 Nm (120 PS and 280 Nm on the base ‘S3+’ trim). Transmission options are limited to just one – a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Scorpio is set to undergo a generation soon, likely during early-2022.

5. MG Hector Plus

Just like Safari and Alcazar, the Hector Plus is available in both 7- and 6-seat configurations. It has two engine options on offer – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit (143 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit (170 PS/350 Nm). The petrol motor can be had with either a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed DCT, or a CVT, while the diesel motor only comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. MG Hector Plus has a starting price of Rs. 13.62 lakh for the petrol version and Rs. 15.03 lakh for the diesel version.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi