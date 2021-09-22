Top Features That Make TVS Raider 125 A Better Bike Over Its Rivals

The recently-launched TVS Raider 125 has a lot of features that make it a brilliant motorcycle, perhaps even better than the competition

TVS marked its re-entry into the 125c motorcycle segment recently with the launch of the new Raider 125. The manufacturer has endowed it with an impressive design and a lot of brilliant features, which you can check out in our first ride review.

Here, we talk about five features of the new TVS Raider 125 that make it better than the current crop of 125cc motorcycles on sale in the Indian market.

1. Premium equipment

TVS offers a fully-digital instrument cluster on the Raider 125, which shows tons of info and is easy to read. The manufacturer has confirmed that it will offer a TFT console (with SmartXonnect connected tech) as an option in the near future.

A front disc brake is optional, but sharp-looking LED headlights (with integrated ED DRLs) and LED taillights are offered as standard. It also gets a monoshock at the rear, while the front end gets conventional telescopic forks.

2. Sporty but comfy ergonomics

The riding ergonomics are sporty, thanks to the slightly raised handlebars and centre-set footpegs. The handling of the motorcycle is quite brilliant as well; the 80/100 tyre at the front and a 100/90 tyre at the rear, shod on 17-inch wheels, offer brilliant grip, and the 123 kg kerb weight makes it easy to throw around corners.

3. Powerful yet efficient engine

The 124.8cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine of the TVS Raider 125 generates 11.38 PS of peak power and 11.2 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox. Two riding modes are available on the bike – Power and Eco – along with an idle start/stop system. A few of its rivals have the latter, but the former is first for this segment.

4. Brilliant design

If you’re looking for a handsome motorcycle on a tight budget, the Raider 125 is a perfect choice. Its design makes it seem like a larger bike; it gets a Transformer-esque headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a split-seat setup, etc. The colour options – Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, Blazing Blue, and Wicked Black – suit the styling well.

5. Value for money

The front disc brake variant of TVS Raider 125 is currently priced at Rs. 77,500, while the drum brake version has a price tag of Rs. 85,469 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The TVS isn’t noticeably more expensive than Glamour Xtec or Honda SP 125, but is better equipped and better looking.