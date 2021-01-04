Top Features Of Kia Sonet Explained In Detail – Hindi Video

Kia Sonet has established a stronghold within a few months of its market debut and is expected to continue its momentum at the top in 2021

Kia Motors India Limited hosted the global premiere of the Sonet in its conceptual form at the 2020 Auto Expo and later in the year, the production model came out with much anticipation. On the back of the success endured by Seltos, Kia was on a roll as it established a premium brand image in just a year of its market debut and as expected, the Sonet arrived with all guns blazing.

The main reason for the compact SUV’s instant success in the domestic market is that it has something to offer for everybody and thus adhering to a wide band of customers. With three engine options, multiple gearbox choices, an expansive range and cabin with segment-first features and technologies, the Sonet shines above the rest of the competition in a number of ways.

In a single day, Kia garnered more than 6,500 reservations for the Sonet and the bookings went past the 50,000 milestone in less than two months. Credit has to be given to Kia for regularly expanding the brand’s reach across the country and rolling out appealing marketing strategies throughout. The Sonet is based on the latest styling direction followed by Kia globally.

The exterior comprises of a sleek front fascia with sharp headlamps, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, an aggressive bumper with faux air scoops, sporty fog lamps, and chrome embellishments all around. Elsewhere, the wraparound LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, high mounted stop lamp, body cladding, shark fin antenna, etc worth the mention.

Some of the highlighting interior features are a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, Kia’s UVO Connect, air purifier, Bose audio system with seven speakers, ventilated front seats, OTR updates, wireless charger, ambient lighting and 4.2-inch coloured instrument display.

As for the performance, the Kia Seltos uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The range-topping 1.0-litre turbo petrol kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DCT in the top-of-the-line trim.