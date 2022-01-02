Top Facelift/New-Gen Cars Launched In 2021 – Tata Safari To Jeep Compass

In 2021, a lot of carmakers introduced new-gen versions of their cars, or rolled out midlife updates for them, the best five of which are listed below

In 2021, a lot of new cars went on sale in India. Some of these were brand-new models, while many others were updated versions of existing cars (or cars that were previously discontinued). Thanks to all these new launches, car buyers currently have a lot of brilliant options to choose from in different segments.

Here, we have listed five cars – facelift or new-generation models – which were introduced in the Indian market in 2021.

1. Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the facelifted Fortuner in India near the start of last year. Alongside that, the SUV also got a new top trim level – Legender – which gets additional features and a few styling changes. The Fortuner had always been popular, and since the arrival of the Fortuner facelift (and Fortuner Legender), its success has skyrocketed even further.

2. Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass received a midlife update early last year in India, which brought minor changes to the exterior and major changes to the interior. The facelifted Compass managed to reinvigorate consumer interest in the brand, and this year, we expect the Compass Trailhawk facelift to launch in our market as well.

3. Force Gurkha

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new-gen Force Gurkha was finally launched in India last year, as a rival to Mahindra Thar. The new Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine (91 PS), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It also gets a 4WD system, a low-ratio transfer case, and manual locking differentials (front and rear) as standard.

4. Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki introduced the new-generation Celerio hatchback in India just a little while ago. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer claims this to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in our market, with an ARAI claimed economy of up to 26.68 kmpl. Apart from that, the new Celerio has a more mature look than before, and it is underpinned by the Heartect platform.

5. Tata Safari

The current-gen Tata Safari is essentially a three-row version of the Harrier, with a few styling changes. The current version is a front-wheel-drive, monocoque SUV, unlike the older models, which used to be ladder-frame SUVs available in RWD and 4WD configurations.