Top Discounts On Sedans [January 2022] – VW Vento To Honda City

Here, we have listed the best discounts and deals available on sedans in the Indian market this month, i.e., in January 2022

In the Indian car market, sedans have been losing their market share to SUVs in the past few years. Still, there’s an aspirational value to sedans even today, and plenty of people want one. If you’re one of those people, looking for a brilliant deal on a new sedan, then keep reading ahead!

Volkswagen Vento is set to be replaced by a new sedan (expected to be named ‘Virtus’) soon. As such, the manufacturer is offering the Vento at special discounted prices right now; the effective discount is worth up to Rs. 1.75 lakh!

As for Hyundai Aura, it comes with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants. On the CNG variants, there is no cash discount. On all versions of Aura, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 5,000 on older MY2021 models) are also on offer.

Honda City (new-generation version) has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. Also, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 are available on it, only for existing Honda car owners. Buyers can also choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 10,596 instead of the cash discount.

On Tata Tigor, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available this month. On the sedan’s older MY2021 model, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also being offered, while on the latest MY2022 models, the exchange bonus is lower, at Rs. 10,000. For Tata Group employees, additional benefits are available as well.

Maruti Dzire has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also available on Maruti Suzuki’s subcompact sedan this month.