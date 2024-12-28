Top Cars Launched In The Year 2024 – All Key Details To Know

The year 2024 has been an exciting one with some very anticipated models launching in the Indian market

The year 2024 has been an exciting one for automobile enthusiasts as well as customers in the Indian market. With a variety of new launches across multiple segments, the overall domain saw an expansion, both in terms of sales numbers and model line-up. In the article, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the top 10 launches that made a significant impact on the overall market dynamics.

1. Mahindra Thar Roxx

After a long wait, Mahindra introduced the Thar Roxx in the Indian market on August 15. With an extra set of doors and a longer footprint, the Thar took a big leap in the practicality department which was earlier seen as a big shortcoming with the 3-door model. The revised cabin layout with tons of features like a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats and more made it an enticing package which was well reflected in the booking figures.

2&3. Hyundai Creta Facelift & Creta N-Line

The 2nd generation model of the Hyundai Creta got its first mid-life update this year and it was followed by the launch of Creta N-Line. The best-selling car in the brand’s line-up and leader in the mid-size SUV segment, Creta got a big upgrade in the form of exterior design and interior layout. The familiar 1.5-litre diesel engine was retained, however, the 1.5-litre tGDi petrol motor was a new addition to the package.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the most popular hatchbacks in the Indian market, the Swift got a major update this year in the form of the fourth-gen model. It can easily be regarded as one of the most significant launches of 2024 as a new 1.2 litre Z12E petrol engine debuted with the new Swift that will shape Maruti’s upcoming powertrain strategy. In addition to this, the popular hatchback got a slew of updates including 6-airbags standard, an updated infotainment system, a new instrument cluster and more.

5. Tata Punch EV

The Punch in its ICE avatar saw good sales numbers and Tata Motors banked on this opportunity by introducing its electric version. The Punch EV was introduced with the brand’s new Acti.ev architecture along with a new design and updated cabin layout. The electric car also went ahead and scored a full 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test result.

6. Kia Sonet Facelift

The Sonet was already a competent product and Kia further spruced up the package by launching the mid-life facelift in early 2024. The update made the already good-looking compact SUV, even more sporty and enticing with the enhanced features and variant distribution. The wide range of powertrain choices continued as it and the Level 1 ADAS added an extra layer of safety to the Sonet.

7. Mahindra XUV3XO

Mahindra updated the XUV300 this year and the new SUV was rebranded as the XUV3XO. The sub-4-meter SUV got a ton of updates with the biggest one being the new exterior design and a long list of features that the competition finds hard to match. Adding to this, the new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option with the turbo petrol engines made it better in the powertrain department.

8. MG Windsor EV

One of the most talked about electric car launches of this year in India was the Windsor EV. With the introduction of the BaaS (Battery as a Service) ownership model, the MG gave a new definition to the pricing of electric cars and a good lesson on how manufacturers can reduce the initial ownership cost of an EV.

9. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

After the launch of the new Swift, its sedan counterpart was bound to get the fourth-gen model. Maruti Suzuki launched the new Dzire in November this year and the compact sedan made headlines by scoring 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test rating, a first for home-grown carmaker. In addition to this, the modern design along with the extremely fuel-efficient powertrain of the new Dzire managed to garner a lot of attention from the customers.

10&11. Tata Curvv and Curvv EV



Tata Motors debuted in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment with the Curvv which stood out from the competition, thanks to the unique coupe-SUV design. It managed to kick-start a small sub-segment in the SUV category and we will see more launches on this line in the coming years. In addition to the ICE model, the launch of the Curvv EV expanded the brand’s spectrum in the electric car segment.