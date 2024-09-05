Top Car Brands August 2024 – Top 3 Sales Drop While M&M Prospers

The overall car sales stood at 3,54,267 units in the month of August 2024 as against 3,60,230 units with a YoY decline of 1.7 per cent

In the month of August 2024, the PV industry dispatched a total of 3,54,267 unit sales as against 3,60,230 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 1.7 per cent. This was due to the volume drop endured by popular brands, mainly the top three: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata.

Maruti Suzuki garnered 1,43,075 units against 1,56,114 units in August 2023 with a volume decline of 8.4 per cent while Hyundai posted 49,525 unit sales as against 53,830 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 8 per cent. Tata Motors also endured a YoY sales de-growth of 3 per cent.

The brand recorded 44,142 unit sales last month as against 45,515 units. However, the fourth-placed Mahindra registered 43,277 units as against 37,270 units with a YoY positive sales increase of just over 16 per cent. Toyota came in fifth with 28,589 unit sales in August 2024 as against 20,970 units with a YoY growth of 36.3 per cent.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki (-8.4%) 1,43,075 1,56,114 2. Hyundai (-8%) 49,525 53,830 3. Tata (-3%) 44,142 45,515 4. Mahindra (16.1%) 43,277 37,270 5. Toyota (36.3%) 28,589 20,970 6. Kia (17.2%) 22,523 19,219 7. Honda (-32.4%) 5,326 7,880 8. MG (9.2%) 4,571 4,185 9. Volkswagen (-14.3%) 3,577 4,174 10. Renault (-16.9%) 3,018 3,633 11. Skoda (-35.6%) 2,772 4,307 12. Nissan (0%) 2,257 2,258 13. Citroen (121.4%) 1,275 576 14. Jeep (13.7%) 340 299

Kia India finished in the sixth position with 22,523 units as against 19,219 units with a YoY sales growth of 17.2 per cent. JSW MG secured the eighth position with 4,571 units behind Honda in seventh with 5,326 units. While the former managed a healthy 9.2 per cent sales growth, the latter’s sales were down by 32.4 per cent in India.

The Japanese auto major will look to claw back in the game by introducing the new generation Amaze before the end of this CY. It will likely get a host of revisions inside and out while continuing to use the VTEC petrol mill found in the outgoing model. VW came in ninth ahead of Renault, Skoda, Nissan, Citroen and Jeep.

The festive season will see plenty of new launches mainly in the SUV space as carmakers will look to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst customers across the country. Both ICE and electric vehicles are lined up for launch over the next three months.

