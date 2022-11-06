Top All-New Upcoming Cars In January 2023 In India

As many as 8 new cars including three Maruti cars are expected to make their Indian debut in January 2023

The Indian automotive market currently is experiencing a strong demand and a number of brands are aggressively updating their line-up. If reports are to be believed, as many as 8 new cars will make their debut in the country in January 2023.

1. Maruti Baleno Cross

Maruti is soon expected to launch the Baleno-based crossover in the Indian market to take on other compact SUVs in the country. The new Baleno Cross will use the same platform and powertrain options as the Baleno and will boast a feature-rich cabin and strong looks.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was recently spied testing in the country and will soon make its Indian debut. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha while it will be retailed via the Nexa dealerships. It is likely to be offered with a 1.5L K15C petrol engine that will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

3. New-Gen Maruti Swift

The new Swift is also likely to soon make its debut in the country and was recently spied testing in Europe. The next-gen model will boast an updated cabin, new features, new exterior styling, and a refreshed dashboard. It is however expected to boast similar powertrain options.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The new Hyundai Verna has been spied testing on multiple occasions and is expected to be introduced at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. It will take on the rivals like the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia. The next-gen model will feature updated powertrain options, larger dimensions, and a more spacious cabin. More details will soon be announced by Toyota.

5. Hyundai Micro SUV

Hyundai is also said to be working on a new micro-SUV for the Indian market to take on the rivals like the Punch and the Citreon C3. From what we know so far, it will share its platform and the powertrain options with the Grand i10 Nios.

6. Hyundai Compact EV Concept

Hyundai is also likely to introduce a new compact EV concept for the buyers looking for a cheap-to-run commuter. More details about this new EV are yet to be known but we are expecting the Korean carmaker to position it as a direct rival to the Tata Tiago EV.

7. Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Innova Hycross will soon make its global debut and is said to hit our shores in January 2023. It will be offered with new strong hybrid powertrain options, a new monocoque platform and a feature-rich cabin. It will also offer a more premium in-cabin experience and improved ride quality.

8. MG City EV

MG recently confirmed its plans to introduce a new compact EV in the Indian market. Once launched, this new EV will take on the rivals like the Tiago EV and is expected to offer a real-life range of around 150 km on a single charge.