Tata Nexon led the way in May 2022 ahead of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the SUV sales charts

In the month of May 2022, Tata Motors’ Nexon impressed once again by becoming the most sold SUV in the country and more importantly, it was the second highest sold passenger car as well. The compact SUV garnered a total of 14,614 units last month against 6,439 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY surge of 127 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the second position with 10,973 units against 7,527 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 46 per cent. The midsize SUV segment leader is due a big update in the near future with design changes bringing it in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and it will also get new features such as ADAS.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the third position with 11,312 unit sales against 2,648 units with a YoY sales surge of 289 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV has its heavily updated version waiting to be introduced on June 30, 2022 and it gets a redesigned front fascia and a thoroughly upgraded interior with a more advanced features list.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (127%) 14,614 6,439 2. Hyundai Creta (46%) 10,973 7,527 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (289%) 11,312 2,648 4. Tata Punch 10,241 – 5. Hyundai Venue (71%) 8,300 4,840 6. Kia Sonet (19%) 7,899 6,627 7. Kia Seltos (39%) 5,953 4,277 8. Mahindra XUV700 5,069 – 9. Mahindra XUV300 (1901%) 5,022 251 10. Mahindra Thar (114.5%) 4,100 1,911

It will be interesting to see how it performs against main rival Tata Nexon. The Tata Punch was the fourth most sold SUV in India last month. The micro SUV segment leader recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 10,241 units while the Hyundai Venue finished in the fifth position with 8,300 units against 4,840 units in May 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 71 per cent.

The Kia Sonet slotted in at sixth with 7,899 unit sales against 6,627 units during the same period twelve months ago with YoY volume growth of 39 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the eighth position with 5,069 units and it has been posting good sales tallies since its market debut.

The XUV300 is expected to get a facelift in early 2023 and it registered 5,022 units last month against 251 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY surge of 1901 per cent. The Thar off-roader rounded out the top ten with around 4,100 units against 1,911 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 114.5 per cent.