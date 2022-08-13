Top 8 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals In India – From Jeepster To Hyryder

The Kia Seltos-rivalling Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling midsize SUV in the Indian market

Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the segment and gives stiff competition to the rivals like the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the MG Astor. The Creta however is soon expected to get as many as 8 new rivals and here are all the details that we know so far.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the first strong hybrid SUV in the segment and will be also offered with a 1.5L mild-hybrid powertrain option. Based on Suzuki’s modular platform, the new Hyryder shares most of its mechanical components with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and will be a VFM and feature-rich alternative for buyers looking for a fuel-efficient and reliable SUV.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The new Grand Vitara will be launched in the Indian market after the launch of the Hyryder and will be the most expensive Maruti SUV in India at the moment. The Indian carmaker is currently taking in bookings for the SUV and will be offering the Grand Vitara with two powertrain options – a 1.5L K15C mild hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine. Just like the Hyryder, the Grand Vitara too will offer a long list of features and a comfortable cabin.

3. Next-Gen Renault Duster:

The Renault Duster was known to be a powerful and dynamically sorted SUV that not only gave a strong competition to the rivals but also impressed the buyers with its super impressive ride quality. The brand is currently working on the new-gen iteration of the Duster that will go on sale within the next couple of months. More details however are yet to be shared.

4. Tata Curvv:

The Tata Cuurvv was recently showcased by the Indian carmaker and will go on sale sometime in 2024. The Curvv will be offered with both, ICE, as well as electric powertrain options and, will take on other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and more. Inside, the new Tata Curvv will also offer a premium and minimalistic dashboard layout.

5. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen launched the new C3 a few weeks ago in India and is said to be working on a new electric vehicle for the Indian market that will make its debut in December 2022. The French carmaker is said to be also working on a new midsize SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta that will be launched sometime in 2024. This new SUV will be based on the new CMP/eCMP platform and will be offered with powerful engine options.

6. Jeep Jeepster:

The upcoming Jeepster will be the smallest Jeep SUV so far and is currently in its development stage. This new SUV is expected to make its debut after mid-2023 and will be the most affordable Jeep SUV in India. More details however are yet to be known.

7. New Honda SUV:

Honda is currently revising its Indian portfolio and will be launching a number of products including a new midsize SUV to take on the Hyundai Creta. This new midsize Honda SUV is expected to go into production only after the third quarter of 2023 and will share its powertrain options with Honda City.

8. New-Gen Mahindra XUV500:

The new Mahindra XUV700 was a great success for the Indian carmaker which is currently said to be working on the next-gen iteration of the XUV500. However, unlike earlier, the new XUV500 will only be available as a five-seater SUV and is expected to be underpinned by an extended version of the XUV300’s platform.