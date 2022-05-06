Top 8 SUVs In April 2022 – Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Venue, Seltos, XUV700

Tata Nexon posted 13,471 units in April 2022 as against 6,938 units during the same period last year with a YoY surge of 94 per cent

Tata Motors’ Nexon compact SUV was the most sold SUV in the country in the month of April 2022 as 13,471 units were recorded against 6,938 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY sales growth of 94 per cent. The Nexon was also the third highest sold passenger car in the country last month behind WagonR and Ertiga.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the second position with 12,651 unit sales against 12,463 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 2 per cent. The facelifted Creta is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year while the updated Venue is also in the works for debut probably in the coming months.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is also due a big upgrade next month as the heavily revised version will gain a redesigned exterior and a brand new interior with a host of more advanced features and tech. It finished third with a domestic tally of 11,764 unit sales last month as against 11,220 units in April 2021 with a YoY growth of 5 per cent.

Top 8 SUVs (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (94%) 13,471 6,938 2. Hyundai Creta (2%) 12,651 12,463 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (5%) 11,764 11,220 4. Tata Punch 10,132 – 5. Hyundai Venue (-25%) 8,392 11,245 6. Kia Seltos (-7%) 7,506 8,086 7. Kia Sonet (-30%) 5,404 7,724 8. Mahindra XUV700 4,494 –

Tata introduced the Punch micro SUV late last year and it has been garnering impressive sales numbers on a consistent basis. The five-seater based on the ALFA platform as the Altroz finished in the fourth position in the SUV sales table in April 2022 with 10,132 units and it does not have any direct rival except for the underwhelming Mahindra KUV NXT.

The Hyundai Venue was the fifth most sold SUV in the country last month as 8,392 units were registered against 11,245 units during the same period in 2021 with negative YoY volume growth of 25 per cent. The upcoming facelift will get a thoroughly revised front fascia and new features are expected to be part of the package while carrying the same powertrain lineup.

The Kia Seltos finished sixth with 7,506 units against 8,086 units in April 2021 with a drop of 7 per cent while Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV700 ended up seventh and eighth respectively with 5,404 and 4,494 unit sales.