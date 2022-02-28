Top 7 Upcoming Tata Cars In India – Blackbird To Sierra EV

Check out our list of seven upcoming Tata cars in India, including EVs and fossil-fuel-powered cars, which are speculated to launch soon

Tata Motors has been enjoying a strong sales success in the Indian car market, thanks to its ‘New Forever” range of passenger vehicles. The brand recently introduced the ‘Kaziranga Edition’ of its SUVs, and it has a few other special edition cars on sale as well. The brand is planning to expand its PV portfolio in India further, and a few models are already in the making.

Here, we have listed the top seven upcoming Tata cars in India, for which the anticipation is high in the Indian market.

1. Updated Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors is planning to update Nexon EV in India very soon, and test models of the same have been doing rounds on the streets. Along with minor styling changes, the electric SUV will get a long-range version – expected to be powered by a 40 kWh battery pack – which will be sold alongside the standard version. We expect the updated Tata Nexon EV to launch around the middle of this year.

2. Tata midsize SUV (Blackbird)

The homegrown manufacturer is working on a new midsize SUV, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. This upcoming model will be based on Nexon’s X1 platform, and it will be a coupe-style SUV. It will first arrive in an all-electric avatar, followed by ICE version (1.5L turbo-petrol engine and 1.5L turbo-diesel engine expected). This new SUV will likely be launched in India next year.

3. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased in India in a near-production avatar at the 2020 Auto Expo, but it is yet to be put into production. The carmaker is expected to launch the electric hatchback in India later this year. It is speculated to get a large battery pack, which would offer a brilliant driving range.

4. Tata Punch turbo/EV

Tata Punch was launched in October last year, and it has already become one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. It is currently available with a single engine option – a 1.2L NA petrol mill, with more powertrain choices set to be added later. The micro-SUV is expected to get a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, and an electric version is also in the making, both of which will likely arrive either later this year or early next year.

5. Tata Sierra EV

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors had showcased the Sierra EV concept, which had generated a lot of buzz. The manufacturer recently greenlit the SUV for production, and it will solely be offered as an electric vehicle. Tata Sierra EV will be underpinned by the Sigma platform, which is an EV-specific version of the brand’s Omega platform, and it is expected to arrive before 2025.

6. Tata Harrier petrol

Tata Harrier is a fairly popular SUV in its segment, but it only has a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine on offer. To improve the affordability of the vehicle, the manufacturer is planning to add a petrol engine option here, likely very soon. This upcoming powerplant will essentially be a 4-cylinder version of Nexon’s 1.2L inline-3 turbo-petrol engine, with an expected power output of around 160 PS.

7. Tata Safari petrol

Tata Safari will also get a petrol engine option in the near future, which will likely be the same 1.5L turbo-petrol unit that will power Harrier petrol. With a petrol powerplant option in its range, the Safari will become more affordable, and will thus attract a larger audience.