Top 7 Upcoming Mahindra Cars In India – XUV700 To Thar 5-Door

Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of new SUVs lined up for launch for the next few years, and here, we’ve listed the top five among them

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a lot of new SUVs for the Indian market, some of which are expected to launch very soon. In fact, a few of these were slated to arrive either last year or by the first half of this year, but the manufacturer had to postpone those launches. Now, with the lockdown lifting across India, the manufacturer is now gearing up to put these new models on sale.

Listed below are the top five upcoming Mahindra SUVs, ranging from the highly-anticipated XUV700 to the niche Thar 5-door.

1. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra is planning to launch the XUV700 in the Indian market around September this year. The manufacturer has teased a few features of this upcoming SUV, like auto-booster headlamps, largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, and personalised safety alerts. The SUV will be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel powerplant, both with segment-leading power figures.

2. New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Scorpio has been road testing for quite a while, and it is now expected to launch early next year. The new model will likely be larger in size than the current one, and it will be much more feature-loaded as well. It is expected to be available with the same engine options as the XUV700, but in a lower state of tune.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra recently launched the Bolero Neo in the Indian market, which is actually an updated version of the older TUV300. Mahindra previously also had TUV300 Plus in its lineup, which was a 9-seater version of the TUV300 7-seater SUV. We expect the TUV300 Plus to return as the Bolero Neo Plus, likely in the coming months.

4. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The manufacturer is also working on a long-wheelbase version of the Thar SUV. This new version will have a 5-door bodystyle, which would make it more practical for everyday use and family duties. Mahindra has confirmed that the upcoming 5-door Thar will be launched by 2023. The engine options will be the same as the current 3-door version – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel – but likely in a higher state of tune.

5. New Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500 is slated to be discontinued after the launch of the XUV700, albeit only temporarily. It is expected to return in a smaller, 5-seater avatar later, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc. As per speculations, this new model will arrive in the Indian market in 2023 or 2024.

6. Mahindra e-KUV100

The manufacturer is also planning to introduce a few new electric cars in our market, including the e-KUV100. The vehicle has been spied a few times on the streets of India undergoing road testing. The e-KUV100 was previewed at last year’s Auto Expo, and it came with a 15.9 kWh battery pack, mated to a 54.4 PS electric motor, capable of delivering up to 150 km of driving range. We’re not sure if the final production model will have the same technical specifications though.

7. Mahindra e-XUV300

Apart from the electric KUV100, an electric version of the XUV300 is also in the making. It was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it is expected to be officially unveiled some time during the next year.

The manufacturer had previously stated that the e-XUV300 would offer a driving range of up to 375 km, which certainly is impressive, and it might have a more affordable low-spec variant as well, likely with around 200 km driving range. Upon launch, the electric SUV will compete with the Tata Nexon in the Indian market.