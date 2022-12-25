Top 7 Upcoming Hyundai Cars And SUVs Next Year

Hyundai is currently the second best-selling car brand in the country and will be aggressively updating its line-up in the next few months

With Hyundai now gaining more popularity in the country, the brand is working aggressively to update its portfolio and will soon be launching as many as 7 new cars and SUVs in 2023. Here are all the details you need to know about it.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The new Ioniq 5 will be the second Hyundai EV to launch in the country and will be positioned as a direct rival to the cars like the Kia EV6. While the brand will soon be launching in the Indian market, the bookings have already commenced for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The new Hyundai Creta facelift will also make its Indian debut next month and will be positioned as a direct rival to midsize SUVs like the Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and more. The new facelift model will offer an updated design, new features, and updated safety features and equipment including ADAS safety tech. More details will soon be shared by the brand.

3. 2023 Hyundai Verna

The brand is expected to launch the new 2023 Verna in India soon and will get a number of updates that will help it attract buyers. It will rival the sedans like the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in the market. From what we know so far, it will offer new exterior styling, a new cabin, updated powertrain options, and better safety equipment. The new Verna might be the last diesel sedan in its segment and will be offered with the same 1.5L diesel engine that we get with the Creta.

4. Hyundai Micro SUV

The brand also confirmed the launch of the new Micro SUV in the country for buyers looking for a compact car in the segment. It will take on the rivals like the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 and will be based on the same K1 platform that is utilised in the Grand i10 Nios. It will continue to be offered with similar powertrain options as the present iteration.

5. Hyundai Aura Facelift/ Nios Facelift

The Aura and the Grand i10 Nios are currently one of the most affordable cars in the brand’s line-up and will get a major facelift update that will boast an updated design that will fall in line with the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, new features, and updated powertrain options.

6. 2023 Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV was the first electric SUV to launch in the brand’s India portfolio and takes on the rivals like the MG ZS EV and the XUV400. The brand is expected to soon launch the new Kona in India. Needless to say, it will be offered with multiple changes including an updated powertrain setup. Likewise, it gets a new exterior design, new interiors and many new features.