Top 7 Upcoming Compact SUVs In India – Citroen C3 To Maruti Jimny

Here is our list of the top seven upcoming sub-4-metre SUVs that are scheduled to launch in India soon

The compact SUV segment is the most lively space in the Indian car market. The vehicles in this segment offer a brilliant combination of affordability, comfort, and practicality. Carmakers have also been paying a lot of attention to this segment, which is why we have a lot of options available here.

A few more compact SUVs are slated to launch in India soon, including a few brand-new ones and updated versions of a few existing models. Here, we have listed the top seven of these upcoming sub-4m SUVs.

1. Citroen C3

Citroen officially unveiled the C3 in India in September this year. The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale in our market in the first half of 2022, as a rival to Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc. The design of the forthcoming Citroen C3 bears resemblance to its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross, with similar quirky styling elements on the outside, along with a premium cabin.

The C3 is expected to be powered by a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, likely with flex-fuel tech. To keep the prices competitive, Citroen has managed to heavily localise this little crossover (around 90 per cent).

2. New-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza (and Brezza CNG)

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on the next-generation version of the Vitara Brezza, slated to launch in early 2022. Developed in partnership with Toyota, the new model has already been spotted undisguised in India. The next-gen Vitara Brezza will have an updated exterior design, consisting of new headlamps and taillamps, restyled bumpers, a new front grille, etc.

The new model is expected to be more premium than before, with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, paddle shifters (on automatic variants), etc. It is expected to be powered by the same 1.5L NA petrol engine as the current-gen model, and as per speculations, Maruti will also be offering a CNG kit on select variants of the SUV.

3. New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

After the introduction of the next-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota will launch a rebadged version of it, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser. Similar to the current version, the upcoming new model will be nearly identical to its Maruti twin, perhaps with a restyled front fascia.

The new-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser will also be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine and will have plenty of features and equipment on offer, similar to the next-gen Vitara Brezza. We’re not sure if Toyota will offer a CNG powertrain option though, as speculated for the Maruti.

4. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai working on a midlife facelift for the Venue, and the updated version was recently spotted testing in South Korea. The spy shots hint at minor redesigns, including changes to the front grille, headlights, taillights, and bumpers. The interior will likely remain unchanged, although the features list might get updated.

In the Indian market, the upcoming Venue facelift will get the same three engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-diesel, and 1.0L turbo-petrol – as the current version. The facelifted Hyundai Venue is expected to debut globally by mid-2022, and will arrive in India likely around early 2023.

5. Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a slew of new EVs in India in the next few years, and one of them will be an electric version of the XUV300 (dubbed eXUV300). Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form, the eXUV300 is speculated to launch in our market in the second half of 2022.

Mahindra eXUV300 is expected to get a 40 kWh battery pack, mated to a 132 PS electric motor, with a driving range of around 300 km. Some reports also suggested that the electric crossover could be available with multiple battery options, but we can only confirm that once the production-ready version is unveiled.

6. Maruti Jimny

The iconic Jimny is headed to the Indian market, speculated to arrive next year. However, the India-spec version won’t be the regular 3-door Jimny available in international markets, but a new 5-door version that is currently in development.

Previously, Maruti Jimny (5-door) was expected to be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine. However, new reports suggest that a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor could be available on it, which would be a better option for the larger (and heavier) 5-door model.

7. Maruti Baleno-based crossover

Maruti Suzuki is also working on a brand-new SUV, based on the Baleno hatchback. Codenamed ‘YTB’, this upcoming crossover will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup, as the latter has been undercut by newer competition like Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

Maruti YTB will likely get a 1.2L petrol engine, but with more power on offer than the Baleno. Its design will be similar to the hatchback it’s based on, but with more ruggedness and muscle on offer.