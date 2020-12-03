Top 7 Things To Know About The Nissan Magnite Sub-4m SUV

The Nissan Magnite puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser as well as the Ford EcoSport

Nissan finally marked its entry into the sub-4m SUV space in India with the Magnite, and with its stylish looks, extensive feature list, as well as aggressive pricing the Nissan SUV aims to make things difficult for its rivals. The Magnite is currently the only other mass-market offering from Nissan in India apart from the Kicks, and the carmaker’s future in India somewhat depends on it.

Hence, Nissan has left no stones unturned while making the Magnite, which puts up against the likes of the some of the big shots of the Indian market, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, among other sub-4m SUVs. But does the Nissan SUV have what it takes to go neck and neck against its rivals?

We have put together a list of the top 7 things to know about the new Nissan Magnite for you to figure that out yourself –

1. Platform & Dimensions

The Magnite has been built on Nissan’s modular CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber. This particular platform will also be used by Renault for its own sub-4m SUV called the Kiger, which is expected to be launched in the Indian some time market next year.

Length 3994 mm Width 1758 mm Height 1572 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm Ground clearance 205 mm

The Magnite has a length of 3994 mm, a width of 1758 mm, stands 1572 mm tall and gets a 2500 mm long wheelbase. The car has a class-leading 205 mm ground clearance, which is only matched by the Kia Sonet in the sub-4m SUV segment. It has 336 litres of boot space.

2. Features

Despite its aggressive pricing, Nissan has packed the Magnite with a range of segment-first features, which include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 360-degree camera. Other features on offer include LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, voice recognition technology, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and automatic climate control.

3. Technology Package

Apart from the aforementioned features, Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Package with the XV and XV Premium variants for buyers who want more. The kit includes additional equipment like a wireless charger, an air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, and JBL premium speakers.

4. Safety

On the safety front, the Magnite comes equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, around view monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It also gets front seatbelt reminders as well as a high-speed alert system.

5. Powertrains

Powering the Magnite are two different 1.0-litre petrol powertrains – a naturally aspirated unit producing 72 PS of maximum power, along with 96 Nm of peak torque, and a turbo petrol unit that makes 100 PS power and 160 Nm torque (152 Nm with CVT).

Engine 1.0-litre NA petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT)/

152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/

CVT

A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered with both the engines as standard, while the turbo petrol unit can also be had with an optional CVT auto.

6. Colour options

The Magnite is being offered with 5 different monotone paint schemes, including Onyx Black, Sandstone Brown, Flare Garnet Red, Blade Silver and Storm White, while there are also three dual-tone options, namely Vivid Blue/Storm White, Flare Garnet Red/Onyx Black, and Pearl White/Onyx Black.

Interestingly, the Flare Garnet Red is actually a four-coat colour which depicts slightly different hues when viewed from different angles.

7. Price

Nissan has aggressively priced the Magnite from a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, going up to Rs 7.55 lakh for the 1.0-litre NA petrol variants. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol trims are currently priced from Rs 6.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Variant Price* XE 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 4,99,000 XL 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 5,99,000 XV 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 6,68,000 XV Premium 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 7,55,000 XL 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 6,99,000 XV 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 7,68,000 XV Premium 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 8,45,000 XL 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT Rs 7,89,000 XV 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT Rs 8,58,000 XV Premium 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT Rs 9,35,000

*All prices are ex-showroom

It should be noted that these prices are introductory, and are only valid till December 31, 2020. The base price of the Magnite will be revised to Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) starting from January 1, 2021.