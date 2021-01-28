Top 7 Standard Features In The Upcoming 2021 Tata Safari

The 2021 Tata Safari will directly put up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, as well as the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Alcazar (7-seat Creta)

Tata Motors finally took the wraps off the 2021 Safari on January 26, 2021, and bookings for the new-gen SUV are all set to commence on February 4, ahead of its launch in the country. We all know that the Safari is basically a stretched-out three-row version of the five-seat Harrier that is currently on sale, however, the former gets some extra features in order to justify the premium that its buyers would end up paying over the Harrier.

While the range-topping variants of the Safari are packed up to the brim with features, but how about the entry-level trims? We have put together a list of top 7 features that are offered as standard with the 2021 Tata Safari, take a look –

1. Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs

Projector headlamps are offered as standard on all the Safari variants, along with LED daytime running lamps that double up as turn indicators.

2. Disc Brakes On All 4 Tyres

While the Harrier comes with disc brakes only on front wheels, the new Safari has been equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, right from the entry-level XE variant. This will provide better stopping power.

3. Roof Rails

The 2021 Tata Safari comes with stylish looking roof rails which add to its overall premium appeal. The roof rails also have ‘SAFARI’ written on them.

4. Boss Mode

The Boss Mode is a special button that moves the front passenger seat forward from the rear, in order to open up extra leg space for the rear passenger.

5. Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

The 2021 Tata Safari will be offered with tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel in all variants as standard, hence, enabling the rider to get the perfect riding position.

6. Reclining Second-Row Seats

The Safari also gets reclining second-row seats, which will come in very handy for the rear passengers, especially on long journeys.

7. Safety Tech

The 2021 Safari’s safety suite consists of dual frontal airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, roll-over mitigation, traction control, corner stability control and brake disc wiping as standard.

All Features Of 2021 Tata Safari XE (Base)