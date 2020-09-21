Top 7 Sedans With Highest Discounts During September 2020

Check out our list of the top seven sedans in India with the highest discounts this September, from Maruti Dzire to Volkswagen Vento

The Indian automobile industry is currently on the road to recovery. The market was already going through a slowdown last year, and this year, things escalated to a whole new level. When the lockdown first came into effect, carmakers were unable to retail any vehicles, resulting in zero sales during April 2020.

Since then, carmakers have been working hard to recover lost ground. To boost sales, manufacturers are offering plenty of deals and discounts on their vehicles. Interestingly, sedans in the Indian market have higher discounts and better offers than sub-4-metre SUVs at the moment. The latter segment is undeniably more popular, and with passing day, the popularity of small SUVs only keeps on growing.

Still, there are a lot of people who love sedans. The aerodynamic silhouette and sporty overall design is perhaps the primary reason. Better performance, fuel efficiency, and affordability are other reasons. Here, we have listed the top 7 sedans in India with the best discounts available during September 2020.

1. Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen is offering a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.1 lakh on the Vento, but only on the top-of-the-line ‘Highline Plus’ trim. On the mid-spec ‘Comfortline Plus’ trim, the cash discount is even higher, worth Rs. 1.6 lakh. Apart from these gigantic discounts, there is a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus worth Rs. 25,000 available on it, but only on select trims. Also, these offers and deals are only available on the manual variants, not on the automatic models.

2. Toyota Yaris

Since its launch in 2018, the Toyota Yaris has always had slow sales in India, and has never been as popular as its competitors. That’s a shame, since it is quite a nice vehicle, offering a lot of comfort, features, and ease of driveability. To attract more buyers towards the Yaris, Toyota is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000. There is also a corporate discount of up to Rs. 20,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

3. Tata Tigor

The Tigor is currently the only sedan in Tata’s lineup, and will remain so until the launch of the Peregrin. The vehicle underwent a mid-life facelift at beginning of this year, with ‘Impact 2.0’ philosophy shaping its exterior design. The Tata Tigor is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on it, which sweetens the deal even further.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is undeniably the biggest carmaker in India, and controls the majority of the car market in India. The company’s most affordable sedan, the Dzire, was given a minor facelift earlier this year, and is already available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on it! Select dealerships may also have the pre-facelift model remaining in stock, which has a higher cash discount of Rs. 25,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered on the Dzire (on both facelift and pre-facelift models).

5. Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is one of the most popular C-segment sedans in India. The sedan offers loads of space, as well as a decently powerful and fuel-efficient engine. To attract more customers and increase the sales of the Ciaz, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on it. Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus available on it, worth Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount as well, worth Rs. 5,000. Potential buyers are sure to find these offers quite lucrative!

6. Honda Amaze

Honda’s best-selling vehicle in India currently is the Amaze subcompact sedan. Last month, the brand had reached a sales milestone of 4 lakh units for the Amaze (cumulative, since its launch in 2013). At the moment, Honda isn’t offering any discounts on it, but customers can avail a free warranty for 4th and 5th year, worth a total of Rs. 12,000. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it.

7. Hyundai Aura

During the beginning of this year, Hyundai launched the Aura to replace the Xcent (which is now only available as a fleet car). The Hyundai Aura was based on the Grand i10 Nios, sharing its platform and powertrains with it. Sadly, the sedan hasn’t set the sales charts on fire yet, primarily due to the market slowdown. Surprisingly, the company isn’t offering any cash discount on the Aura. There is, however, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available on it.