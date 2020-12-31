Top 7 Sedan Launches Of The Decade [2011-20] – Rapid To Ciaz

Most manufacturers are shying away from investing too much time and money in developing new sedans, but the current ones continue to have a cult following

Hatchbacks have rightfully been called the heart and soul of the Indian market, while high-riding SUVs are currently the talk of the town. However, one space that has been neglected in recent times are good old sedans, which continue to be associated with a sense of luxury and class.

The current market trend has resulted in a range of underperforming sedans being discontinued from the market across different price points, however, many continue to stand the test of time. We have compiled a list of the top 7 sedans that were launched in the Indian market in this decade [2010 – 2020] and are currently available on sale, take a look –

1. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was launched as a replacement to the SX4 in the Indian market in October 2014, and the new B-segment sedan was an instant success. Even after 6 years and just one mid-life refresh, the sedan continues to perform well in its segment, and gives tough competition to the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City etc.

As of now, the Ciaz is offered with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with mild hybrid system. The diesel engine that was previously offered with the sedan was discontinued as the BS6 emission norms came into effect earlier this year. The petrol engine churns out 105 PS and 138 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT, or a 4-speed torque converter auto. The Ciaz is currently priced from Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Toyota Yaris

The Yaris might not be as appealing as other rivals in its segment, but it certainly has some importance in Toyota’s line-up, being the most affordable sedan that the Japanese carmaker currently retails in India. The car is currently priced between Rs 9.16 – 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom), and gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is rated at 108 PS/140 Nm.

Some of its highlights include automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, a power adjustable driver’s seat. On the safety front, the sedan comes packed with hill-start assist, ESC, paddle-shifters (CVT only), a tyre pressure monitoring system, seven airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

3. Ford Aspire

The Ford Aspire is truly one underrated car for what it’s worth. The sub-4m sedan is currently priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), and is offered with one of the most fuel-efficient diesel engines in the market. The 1.5-litre oil burner makes 100 PS and 215 Nm.

Also on offer is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 96 PS and 119 Nm. A 5-speed manual is standard with both the powertrains. It gets up to six airbags, auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, Ford Pass connected car tech, and push-button start/stop.

4. Honda Amaze

Honda launched the Amaze in India as the sedan version of the Brio in April 2013, and the second-gen version of the sub-4m sedan made its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Amaze continues to be one of the top-selling cars in its segment, and makes up a majority of Honda Cars India’s sales.

The Amaze is currently available with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both the engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission, or an optional CVT gearbox. The petrol unit produces 90 PS and 110 Nm, whereas the diesel engine when paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, produces 100 PS power and 200 Nm torque. On the other hand, the diesel-CVT setup is good for 80 PS/160 Nm.

5. Skoda Rapid

Originally introduced in November 2011, the Skoda Rapid has continued to live on without a generational update for over 9 years now! The C-segment sedan was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms earlier this year, and the update ended up making it the most affordable car in the said space.

The BS6 Rapid draws power from a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that makes 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter auto. However, Skoda recently revealed that the Rapid will be replaced with a new and slightly larger sedan next year.

6. Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is basically the sedan version of the Tiago compact hatchback, and has been on sale in India since March 2017. The sub-4m sedan was facelifted earlier this year, which brought in some visual enhancements, a few new features and resulted in the car scoring 4 stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

The car is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that churns out 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque. On the feature front, it gets projector headlamps, 15-inch dual tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a flat-bottom steering wheel mounted with audio and Bluetooth controls, a Harman audio system and more.

7. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s Xcent wasn’t performing too well in the market, and hence, the Korean carmaker decided to introduce a replacement. Known as the Aura, Hyundai’s B-segment sedan was launched in the country in January this year. The car is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 5.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The Aura is currently offered with three different powertrains, including a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 83 PS/114 Nm; a 1.2-litre diesel mill which produces 75 PS and 190 Nm; and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 100 PS of peak power and 172 Nm peak torque.