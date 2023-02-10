Top 7-Seaters Jan 2023 – Ertiga, Innova, Scorpio, Carens, Fortuner

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted a total of 9,750 unit sales in January 2023 as against 11,847 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 18 per cent

In the first month of 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga continued to be the most sold seven-seater in India with a total of 9,750 unit sales as against 11,847 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales de-growth of 18 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the second position with a total domestic tally of 8,715 units.

Compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 3,026 units, a YoY positive volume growth of 188 per cent was noted. The arrival of the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic has aided Mahindra to register a massive surge in sales last month. Mahindra Bolero is one of the consistently selling models in the domestic market for many years now.

Last month was no different as the MUV recorded a total of 8,574 units as against 3,506 units in January 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 145 per cent. The Kia Carens made its market debut a year ago and it has been well-received by customers. The MPV registered its highest monthly sales yet in the month of January 2023.

Top 7-Seaters January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-18%) 9,750 11,847 2. Mahindra Scorpio (188%) 8,715 3,026 3. Mahindra Bolero (145%) 8,574 3,506 4. Kia Carens (1274%) 7,900 575 5. Mahindra XUV700 (40%) 5,787 4,119 6. Toyota Fortuner (356%) 3,698 811 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-16%) 2,582 3,085 8. Renault Triber (-34%) 1,796 2,722 9. Hyundai Alcazar (-51%) 1,537 3,168 10. Toyota Innova Crysta (-41%) 1,427 2,433

The Kia Carens garnered a total of 7,900 units as against 575 units during the same period in 2022 with a huge volume increase of 1274 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with 5,787 units as against 4,119 units with a YoY growth of 40 per cent. The Toyota Fortuner was the sixth most sold seven-seater last month.

The full-sized SUV segment leader also posted its highest monthly sales last month. It was responsible for a total of 3,698 units against 811 units with a YoY growth of 356 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 finished in the seventh position with 2,582 units against 3,085 units in January 2022 with a YoY sales decline of 16 per cent.

Renault’s Triber finished in the eighth position with 1,796 units against 2,722 units with a YoY decline of 34 per cent. The Hyundai Alcazar ended up ninth ahead of Toyota’s Innova Crysta.