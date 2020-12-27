Top 7 Most-Popular New Car Launches Of 2020 – Creta, i20, Altroz To Thar

The sub-Rs 15 lakh space in the Indian market currently hosts the most crucial car segments, including different SUV, hatchback and sedan segments

A whole lot of big launches have taken place this year, ranging across different segments and body formats. The year started off with some new launches in January, followed by the 2020 Auto Expo – which became a stage for a host of new product launches as well as revelation of future products.

While the next few months following the Auto Expo didn’t go as planned, manufacturers had full faith in their products and most of them went ahead with planned launches. We have put together a list of the top 7 most talked about new cars in India under Rs 15 lakh, take a look –

1. Hyundai i20

Hyundai launched the third-gen version of the i20 in the Indian market recently, and just like the previous-gen model of the hatch did upon its arrival, the new i20 has also set new standards in the premium hatchback segment. The car comes equipped with class-leading features like a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (Sportz), an air purifier, a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system, digital instrumentation etc.

Hyundai is offering the new-gen i20 with three different powertrains, i.e. a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol unit rated at 83 PS/115 Nm (88 PS/115 Nm with IVT), a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner producing 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque. Hyundai retails the i20 at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.32 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

2. Kia Sonet

Kia made use of the Hyundai Venue’s platform to enter the sub-4m SUV segment in the Indian market with the Sonet, which at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh, is the most affordable car in the segment as of now. However, the top-end GT Line variant of the car has been loaded with features, and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm); a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm); as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner that makes 100 PS and 240 Nm when had with a manual transmission, and 115 PS and 250 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed AT. Other transmission options include a 5-speed MT (1.2L petrol), 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT (1.0L turbo petrol).

3. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market on October 2, and the new-gen model of the off-roader has received an overwhelming response across the country, with waiting periods extending upto 5-7 months. This even made Mahindra increase the production of the Thar.

Powering the 2020 Thar is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that puts out 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, along with a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TGDi unit that makes 150 PS power and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT). The Thar is currently priced between Rs 9.80 – 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors finally launched the Altroz in the Indian market earlier this year, which marked the carmaker’s entry into the premium hatchback segment that has largely been dominated by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 until now. The Altroz comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm), as well as a 1.5-litre diesel unit (90 PS/200 Nm). The Altroz is currently priced between Rs 5.44 – 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that was launched a few months ago as a part of the global partnership between the two Japanese car manufacturing giants. Apart from the badging and a few visual changes, both the Urban Cruiser is the same car as the Vitara Brezza, but comes with the ‘low maintenance cost’ tag that Toyota cars have been associated in India with for years now.

The Urban Cruiser has been priced between Rs 8.40 – 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an optional 4-speed AT.

6. Honda City

Earlier this year, Honda introduced a new-gen version of the City in the Indian market, and the updated sedan is being offered with a 1.5-litre petrol (121 PS/145 Nm) as well as a 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/200 Nm) powertrain. Honda has priced the 2020 City at a base price of Rs 10.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 14.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

7. 2020 Hyundai Creta

The launch of the Kia Seltos last year took away Hyundai’s mid-size SUV crown, but Hyundai decided to fight back and introduced a new-gen model for the Creta, which is currently priced between Rs 9.81 lakh and Rs 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is currently offered with three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre petrol unit producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel unit that makes 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 140 PS/242 Nm.