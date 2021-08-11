Top 7 Launches In Next 2 Months In India – XUV700 To New Classic 350

A lot of new launches are expected to happen in the coming weeks in India, and here, we’ve listed the top seven most highly anticipated vehicles

The Indian automobile industry is now running strong on the path to recovery post lockdown. Both two-wheeler and passenger car manufacturers are planning to introduce a lot of new products in the market very soon, some of which were slated to arrive earlier but got delayed. Overall, this is certainly an exciting time for auto enthusiasts in India!

Here, we have compiled a list of the top seven vehicles that are scheduled to launch in the Indian market in the next two months, ranging from the mighty Mahindra XUV700 to the humble Ola Electric scooter.

1. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen India will be launching the Taigun in the Indian market very soon, likely next month. Pre-bookings for this forthcoming midsize SUV have already begun, but exclusively for customers who had registered their interest earlier.

The Taigun will be available with two engine choices – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115 PS and 178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (150 PS and 250 Nm). Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DSG.

2. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra’s most important new launch of the year, the XUV700, is all set to arrive in the coming weeks. The upcoming SUV will serve as a replacement for the ageing XUV500, but will be significantly more premium than it.

The manufacturer has teased a lot of premium features of the XUV700, like a largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, automatic booster headlamps, driver drowsiness detection, personalised speeding alerts, etc. The vehicle will be offered with two engine choices – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, capable of developing around 200 PS and 185 PS, respectively.

3. Next-gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the new-generation Celerio in the Indian market in the coming weeks. It was spotted completely undisguised recently, during a TVC shoot, giving us a detailed look at the upcoming car’s new exterior design.

The vehicle is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre NA petrol unit (68 PS and 90 Nm) and a 1.2-litre petrol unit (83 PS and 113 Nm) – both mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG powerplant option will likely be offered as well on the new-gen Celerio.

4. Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai recently teased its N Line range for India, and the first model under this sub-brand would be the i20 N Line. The vehicle is expected to feature a few upgrades over the standard i20, like a sporty body kit, stiffer suspension setup, recalibrated steering, etc.

The powertrains, however, will remain unaltered over the regular model. We expect the N Line i20 to be available with a 1.2L NA petrol engine (83 PS and 115 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS and 172 Nm).

5. Tata HBX (Hornbill)

Tata Motors will finally launch the HBX micro-SUV in the Indian market next month, as per our sources. The vehicle will be based on the brand’s ALFA platform, shared with the Altroz, and it features a Harrier-inspired exterior design, complete with vertically split headlamps.

The HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap, available with a choice between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. A 1.2L turbo-petrol motor (110 PS and 140 Nm) might also be offered here.

6. Ola Electric scooter

Ola Electric is all set to launch its first e-scooter in our market on India’s 75th Independence Day (15 August 2021). The manufacturer has received bookings from over 1,000 cities across the country for the scooter, and has planned to home-deliver it to the customers.

This upcoming scooter is expected to offer the best-in-class range (around 150 km), segment-best underseat storage, and plenty of other features, like a fully digital instrument cluster, cloud-based connected tech, keyless access, LED projector headlamps, etc.

7. Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield will finally launch the new-generation Classic 350 in India soon, likely before the end of this month. The new model has been spied in production-ready guise multiple times, and the retro-inspired styling of the outgoing version has been preserved. However, the motorcycle will become much more modern.

The next-gen Classic 350 will get a new 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the same as the Meteor 350, which belts out 20.4 PS and 27 Nm. A semi-digital instrument cluster will also be offered, along with the Tripper navigation feature.