Top 7 Features Of Upcoming New-Gen (2020) Hyundai Creta

Just like all other Hyundai cars currently on offer in the country, the 2020 Creta will also come equipped with a host of segment-leading features

Hyundai Motor India Ltd will soon be launching the second-gen version of the Creta in India, which will go on to compete against the likes of Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, and even some bigger SUVs like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector in the Indian market.

In usual Hyundai fashion, the next-gen Creta will be overloaded with features, including first-in-class features. While Hyundai’s sister company Kia Motors set the benchmark in the segment with the launch of the Seltos last year, the upcoming next-gen Creta certainly outperforms the former in terms of features. We have compiled a list of top 7 features of the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta that it set it apart from all of its competitors, have a look at them below –

1) LED Headlamps with LED DRLs

At the front, Hyundai has equipped the second-gen Creta with what it calls the ‘trio beam’ LED headlamps that includes a triple projector setup, integrated with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs which make the car look futuristic, and put it in line with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.

2) A Panoramic Sunroof

The trend of large panoramic sunroofs on cars is growing, and Hyundai will go on to become the only carmaker to offer one at this price point, with the 2020 Creta . All of its direct rivals currently get a standard electric sunroof at max, while a panoramic sunroof is offered with the larger Tata Harrier, as well as the MG Hector.

The large panoramic roof makes the cabin feel airy, and the car feels premium as well. Interestingly, the 2020 Creta will go on to become the most affordable car to be offered with a panoramic sunroof in the country.

3) Digital Instrument Cluster With Drive Modes

The upcoming Hyundai Creta gets a 7-inch full-color display in the instrument cluster, with a digital speedometer in the center, flanked by analog gauges on both the sides. The second-gen Creta also comes with three different drive modes, namely Eco, Comfort and Sport, which change the driving ergonomics accordingly.

4) Ventilated Front Seats

Ventilated seats were first introduced by Hyundai with the current-gen Verna, and then later made its way to the outgoing Creta last year. The new-gen model gets ventilated front seats as well.

5) Air Purifier

The 2020 Hyundai Creta also comes with a built-in automatic air purifier, just like its cousin Kia Seltos. While the one on the Seltos does come with different modes, Hyundai is offering touch controls to switch it on or off, toggle between modes and even check the filter. Apart from the Seltos, no other car in the segment, or even a segment above, comes with a built-in smart air purifier.

6) Ambient Lighting

Gone are the days when ambient lighting was a thing that you would only get with high-end luxury cars. The 2020 Creta comes with a blue interior lighting, which makes the car feel more premium than it already is at night, and brightens up the interiors as well.

7) BlueLink Connected Car Tech With Voice Commands

The 2020 Creta comes equipped with latest version of Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car features for the infotainment system, and it also works with voice commands for functions like operating the sunroof as well as the climate control. The BlueLink also offers features like remote engine start, pre-cooling of the cabin etc.

While these 7 features are the highlights of the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta, the car also comes with a host of other features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, first in class paddle shifters on the top-end automatic trim, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, one touch cruise control, rear disc brakes etc.

Under the hood, the 2020 Creta will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo petrol (140 PS/242 Nm) powertrains of the Kia Seltos.

While Kia retails the Seltos in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2020 Hyundai Creta will likely undercut the former as an introductory offer.