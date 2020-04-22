Top 7 Features In Sub Rs 20 Lakh Price Segment Cars In India

The sub- Rs 20 lakh space in the Indian automobile market is becoming immensely competitive, with a range of products lined up to be launched this year

With the increasing number of SUVs and sedans under the Rs 20 lakh mark in the Indian market, the competition is also becoming stiff with every new launch. Hence, manufacturers can’t help but equip their cars with better features to have an upper hand over the respective competitors in the segment.

We have compiled a list of the top 7 features that are expected from a car priced under Rs 20 lakh, and all the cars currently on sale in the country that are offered with the given features. Take a read to know more about some of the best-equipped mass-market cars in India –

1. Panoramic Sunroof

Sunroofs were, and are still deemed unsafe by some of the leading manufacturers in the country including Tata and Maruti Suzuki, since Indians love sticking their heads out of the sunroof. However, the former caved into the market demand and the rising competition and finally introduced a panoramic sunroof on the 2020 BS6 Harrier SUV.

Harrier’s arch rival, the MG Hector was the first car priced under Rs 20 lakh to be offered with a panoramic sunroof in India, while the 2020 Hyundai Creta has now become the most affordable car to be offered with an automatic panoramic sunroof in the country. As of now, the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the Hyundai Creta are the only cars with a price tag below Rs 20 lakh to be offered with the said feature.

2. 360-degree View Camera

A 360-degree view camera not only makes parking in tight spaces and driving through congested lanes convenient, it also doubles up as a passive safety system. As of now, a 360-degree view camera is offered with 3 cars in India priced under Rs 20 lakh, which are the Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, as well as the Kia Seltos.

3. Digital Speedometer

A fully-digital instrument cluster is still considered a luxury feature and the recently launched Volkswagen T-Roc, priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) just makes the list of cars priced under Rs 20 lakh to be offered with the said feature. It gets a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster.

The MG Hector and the Kia Seltos all come with a 7-inch digital screen in the instrument cluster that displays various vehicle stats. However, the new Creta is currently the only other car that gets a digital speedometer under Rs 20 lakh. However, things will soon change since the upcoming Verna facelift will come equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster on the top-end trims.

4. Premium Sound System

Music is an integral part of driving, and one of the most common aftermarket additions anyone makes to their car. However, carmakers have upped their game and now offer premium sound systems with new cars, outsourced from leading brands.

The Tata Harrier gets a 9-speaker system from JBL with an external amplifier, while its rival MG Hector comes with 8 speakers from Infinity, along with a subwoofer and an amplifier. The 2020 Creta and the Kia Seltos both get an 8-speaker system from Bose on the high-end trims, while the lower trims are offered with a 6-speaker Arkamys system.

5. Powerful Turbocharged Engines

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are offered with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 140 PS of maximum power, along with 242 Nm of peak torque, while the MG Hector gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine rated at 143 PS/250 Nm. The Volkswagen T-Roc comes equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol powertrain that belts out 150 PS power, along with 250 Nm torque.

Leaving aside the turbocharged petrol powertrains, the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector get the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that puts out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque on both the cars. The current-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also worth mentioning since it currently comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk oil burner which makes 155 PS/360 Nm.

6. Ventilated Seats

In a country like India, using air conditioning becomes a necessity during majority of the year. Ventilated seats, first introduced (in a mass-market car) by Hyundai with the current-gen Verna are a bonus. The new Creta, Venue and the Kia Seltos all come equipped with this feature on the top-end variants, and the upcoming Verna facelift will also get it.

7. Advanced Safety Features (VSM, ESP, and more)

All cars sold in India have to comply with the mandatory safety norms set by the government which includes offering ABS, driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, and a high-speed alert system as standard. However, with Indians finally waking up and prioritising safety tech, manufacturers have started offering more and more active and passive safety features with their respective cars.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos come equipped with ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Hill-hold Control, Electronic Traction Control and a Vehicle Stability Management System. The Tata Harrier, on the other hand, is the most well-equipped car in terms of safety and comes with safety features like Hill-descend Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Hydraulic Fading Compensation as well.

However, the Mahindra XUV300 recently scored a 5-star rating for adult safety and 4-star rating for child safety in the Global NCAP crash test, making it the safest car on offer in India. It comes with class-leading 7 airbags, front parking sensors, ESP with Roll Over Mitigation, Corner Braking Control and disc brakes on all four wheels.