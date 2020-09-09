Top 7 Electric Vehicles In India – World EV Day Special

On the inaugural World EV Day, we bring to you a list of 7 fully electric vehicles that are currently on sale in the country and are benchmarks in their respective segments for the future EVs to come

The ongoing global shift from internal combustion engines to electric motors has resulted in a range of electric vehicles being launched in the Indian market as well, especially in the past one year or so. Road Transport and Highways Minister of India, Mr Nitin Gadkari has always been positive about the upcoming EV revolution, and the Union Minister recently said that India will become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub by the year 2025.

While the future mobility is surely green, we have put together a list of the top 7 electric vehicles that are currently available in the Indian market, including cars, scooters as well as bikes. Take a look at the list below –

1. Nexon EV

Tata Motors launched a fully-electric version of the Nexon earlier this year, which went on to become the carmaker’s first electric SUV. The e-SUV is being offered in three trims – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Nexon EV is the first car to be based on the brand’s Ziptron electric vehicle technology, and gets an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is paired to a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 129 PS power and 245 Nm torque. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just an hour, while 20 to 100% with a regular 15 amp charger will take about eight hours. The Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single full charge.

The car’s equipment list consists of features like auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an electric sunroof, push-button start/stop, a wearable key, an electric tailgate, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, fully automatic climate control and Tata’s ZConnect technology, which offers 35 connected car features.

2. MG ZS EV

MG Motor India also launched its first EV in India earlier this year in the form of the ZS EV SUV, which is currently priced between Rs 20.88 lakh – Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car comes in two variants, namely Excite and Exclusive, and both are loaded with features.

Features like auto headlamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, rear parking sensors and rear camera and an electronic parking brake are standard, while the top-end variant additionally gets leatherette seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a PM 2.5 filter for clean air, a panoramic sunroof, and rain sensing wipers.

MG has equipped the ZS EV with a 44.5 kWh liquid-cooled IP67 rated battery that delivers an ARAI certified range of 340 km on a single full charge. The battery is coupled to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that makes 145 PS and 353 Nm.

3. Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric was launched as India’s first fully-electric SUV last year, and the car has been performing fairly well in the country. The Kona Electric comes equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery which has an ARAI-certified range of 452 km. Hyundai provides a 7.2kW AC wall charger with the Kona Electric that charges the battery up to 100 per cent in a little over 6 hours.

The Hyundai SUV comes with an electric motor that produces 136 PS power and 395 Nm torque, which helps the car sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 10 seconds, while top speed is rated at 155 km/h. Its equipment list includes ventilated and heated front seats, a 10-way electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a similarly sized digital MID. The electric car is currently priced between Rs 23.75 – 23.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Bajaj Chetak Electric

Bajaj Auto revived the Chetak nameplate with the launch of a new fully electric retro-styled scooter called the Chetak electric in January this year. The said scooter is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium, priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Chetak gets 3 kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged with a 15 amp electrical outlet, which will fully charge the battery in five hours, while an hour of charging will be enough to juice up the battery to 25%. On a full charge, the Chetak has a range of 95 km in the Eco mode, and 85 km in Sport mode.

5. TVS iQube

The TVS iQube was launched as the homegrown motorcycle manufacturer’s first electric scooter and is the aforementioned Bajaj Chetak’s closest rival. The said scooter comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor, and gets features like a TFT instrument cluster with SmartXonnect connected tech.

TVS claims that the iQube has a range of 75 km on a full charge in Eco mode, and that it can go from 0 to 40 km/h in just 4.2 seconds before topping out at 78 km/h. TVS currently retails the iQube at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Revolt RV400

The RV400 is one of the two electric bikes that Revolt retails in the Indian market, and also the more premium one. The Revolt RV400 was also the first fully electric bike to be launched in the Indian market, a tag that it shares with its more affordable sibling.

It gets a 3 kW electric motor that is paired to a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Revolt claims that it has a range of 150 km in Eco mode, 100 km in Normal mode and 80 km in Sports mode. The bike is available in two variants – Base and Premium. While the bike is also available with a subscription plan, it can be purchased upfront at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

7. Ather 450X

Ather Energy Pvt Ltd, the Indian EV start-up launched its first product, the Ather 450 e-scooter in 2018. Two years later, Ather Energy introduced a facelift for the scooter called the Ather 450X. As compared to the 450, the 450X has an improved range, and can be ridden up to 85 km (Eco mode) on a full charge.

The Ather 450X gets an Android OS, with a Snapdragon 212 quad-core 1.3 GHz processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. Powering the 450X is a 3.3 kW/6 kW (continuous/peak) motor that puts out 26 Nm of torque, which helps the electric scooter sprint from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph takes 6.5 seconds. The Ather 450X is currently priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh if you choose to pay upfront.