Top 7 Electric Cars To Launch In 2022 – Tata Altroz EV To Tesla Model 3

Here, we have listed our pick of the top seven EVs that will go on sale in the Indian car market next year (in 2022)

Electrification is slowly taking hold of the Indian automobile industry, and plenty of electric vehicles are making their way to our market. Interestingly, consumer interest in EVs has also grown significantly in recent times, and it is expected to increase even more in the coming years. In 2022, a lot of new EVs are slated to launch in India, in both the two-wheeler and passenger car space.

Here, we take a look at the seven most highly anticipated electric cars that are expected to launch in the Indian market next year, i.e., in 2022.

1. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors will finally launch the Altroz EV in 2022, after being showcased in a near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. The electric hatchback will have the brand’s ZIPTRON powertrain, similar to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The hatchback is expected to offer a driving range of 300 km to 350 km on a single charge, and it will have a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh, which would make it significantly more affordable than the Nexon EV (the most popular electric car in India currently).

2. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally launch the electric version of the KUV100 NXT (eKUV100) in India next year. It was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, powered by a 15.9 kWh battery mated to a single electric motor (rated at 54 PS/120 Nm), with a claimed range of around 150 km. With an expected price of around Rs. 9 lakh, Mahindra eKUV100 could be the most affordable EV in the Indian car market upon launch.

3. Mini Cooper SE

BMW Group recently launched the iX electric SUV in India, and its next EV set to launch here is the Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback. The Cooper SE will be powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack, paired to a single electric motor (184 PS/270 Nm), which will be good for a driving range of around 233 km. Mini Cooper SE is expected to be priced at around Rs. 50 lakh.

4. BMW i4

Following the Mini Cooper SE, BMW will introduce the i4 electric sedan in our market. Internationally, it is available in two variants – eDrive40 (RWD) and M50 (AWD) – rated at 344 PS and 551 PS of peak power, respectively. Both draw power from an 83.9 kWh battery pack, which can deliver a driving range of 510 km on the M50 and 590 km on the eDrive40. BMW i4 will likely be priced upward of Rs. 80 lakh in India.

5. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo will introduce the XC40 Recharge in India around early 2022. The electric crossover draws power from a 78 kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors (one on each axle) with a combined power output of 408 PS. The XC40 Recharge can deliver a claimed driving range of 418 km, and it will likely be priced at Rs. 60 lakh.

6. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz globally debuted the EQS sedan earlier this year, and the electric limousine will make its way to the Indian market in 2022. It will likely be launched in two variants here – EQS 450+ (RWD) and the EQS 580 (4MATIC AWD) – rated at 333 PS and 523 PS of peak power, respectively.

Both variants are powered by a 108 kWh battery pack, but the RWD version gets a single electric motor, while the AWD version gets a dual-motor setup. Mercedes EQS sedan will likely be priced upwards of Rs. 2 crore, and it will be positioned as an electric alternative to the S-Class.

7. Tesla Model 3/Model Y

Tesla is expected to enter the Indian car market in 2022, and its maiden offerings are expected to be Model 3 and Model Y. Currently, the manufacturer is considering the CBU import route, and is lobbying for reduced taxes on imported EVs. However, the government of India is pushing for local production instead. As per current speculations, Tesla cars will be priced upwards of Rs. 60 lakh in our country, although if tariffs are reduced, the prices will be significantly lower.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom (expected)