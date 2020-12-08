Top 7 Discounts Deals On New Cars This Month [December 2020]

In order to boost year-end sales, a range of car manufacturers are currently offering hefty discounts with some of their cars

As the year draws to a close, car sales inevitably go down since buyers seem to have an obsession with getting a car with the new manufacturing year. However, this might actually be the best time to buy a new car since a host of manufacturers are currently offering discounts with their offerings in a bid to improve year-end sales.

We have compiled of the seven best discount deals currently being offered on new cars in December 2020, take a look –

1. Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra is currently offering the Alturas G4 with massive benefits worth up to Rs 3.06 lakh, which include a Rs 2.2 lakh cash discount, Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, free accessories worth Rs 20,000 and the remaining Rs 16,000 is the corporate discount. The Alturas G4 is currently Mahindra’s flagship offering in India, and is priced between Rs 28.72 – 31.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Jeep Compass

As a part of the year-end stock clearance sale, the Jeep Compass is currently being offered with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on select variants for MSME registered customers. This is the highest discount that is currently being offered with any mid-size SUV in India. Prices for the Jeep Compass start from Rs 16.49 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 24.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

3. Honda Civic

Honda is offering good discounts with both the petrol and diesel versions of the Civic in December 2020. The petrol version of the sedan gets a Rs 1 lakh cash discount, while the diesel variants are currently being offered with a massive Rs 2.5 lakh cash discount. The petrol powered Civic is priced between Rs 17.93 lakh and Rs 21.24 lakh, while the two diesel variants are priced at Rs 20.74 lakh and Rs 22.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) before the discount(s).

4. Hyundai Elantra

While the facelifted Elantra was launched in October last year with a sole petrol powertrain, a diesel engine was introduced for the car this year. That being said, the petrol-powered Elantra is currently being offered with Rs 70,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, while the diesel variants get up to Rs 30,000 cash discount and the same exchange bonus as the petrol trims.

5. Renault Duster

The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in the Duster’s diesel powertrain being discontinued, however, Renault ended up introducing a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine for the car, in order to keep up with other mid-size SUVs. In December 2020, Renault is offering discounts worth up to Rs 80,000 on the RXS Turbo variants, both manual and CVT.

The benefits include a Rs 20,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000 as well as a corporate discount worth up to Rs 30,000. On the other hand, all other trims except the entry-level RXE, are being offered with the exchange bonus and corporate discount only.

6. Tata Harrier

The Harrier is Tata’s most premium SUV offering in India as of now, with prices starting from Rs 13.84 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 20.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, if you’re planning to buy a Harrier, now is the right time considering that Tata is offering the SUV with discounts worth up to Rs 70,000 including Rs 25,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000. It should be noted that the Camo and Dark editions miss out on the cash discount.

7. Toyota Yaris

After the discontinuation of the Etios, the Yaris became Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s most affordable sedan in the Indian market, with prices currently starting from Rs 9.16 lakh, going up to Rs 14.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, you can currently get yourself the sedan with discounts of up to Rs 60,000, including a Rs 20,000 consumer offer, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 corporate discount.