Top 7 Cars To Book This Diwali & Delivery By Next Diwali

Here we have listed the top 7 cars that are so popular that they can be booked this Diwali and the delivery can only be taken next Diwali

The festive period has always been significant for the Indian automotive industry due to the large chunk of volume sales. More than ever, this season has been banked on big time following the disruptions caused by the health crisis, chip shortage and supply chain issues in recent years. Over the last few months, carmakers took the opportunity for granted and expanded their product range.

In particular, the SUV segments have witnessed plenty of activity with new launches. However, the semiconductor issues have not been eased fully yet despite the situation improving gradually over time. This has resulted in a never-before-seen long waiting period on popular cars such as the recently launched Scorpio N, Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

So much so that some models can be booked this Diwali and their deliveries are only possible during the next festival of lights. The Mahindra Scorpio N has made a strong impact as its bookings rose to one lakh units in just half an hour since the reservations opened. The SUV can be had as a six- or a seven-seater and it has a waiting period of up to 21 months depending on the variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser have a waiting period of up to 5.5 months depending on the trims chosen. Both midsize SUVs have several commonalities including the platform, the hybrid engines, features and technologies. They compete against a long list of midsize SUVs including the segment leader Hyundai Creta, which has a waiting of up to 9 months.

The Creta is expected to get a facelift only next year. The Mahindra XUV700 has been a huge success story ever since it went on sale last year and it commands a waiting period of up to 16 months depending on the variants. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza went on sale only a few months ago and it sees a long waiting period as well.

The Kia Carens made its local debut earlier this calendar year and it has a waiting period of up to 20 months due to its high popularity.