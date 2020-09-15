Top 7 BS6-Compliant Bikes Priced Under Rs 1.25 Lakh

We have put together a list of seven of the most value for money BS6-compliant motorcycles in the Indian market that you can buy today under Rs 1.25 lakh

Spending over Rs 1 lakh might not be a fortune for some, but it is certainly a stretch for some who are planning to spend a little extra to get a better product. The motorcycles priced in the north of Rs 1 lakh but under Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) not only have to be comfortable enough for daily riding, but their powertrain as well as looks have to justify their pricing too.

Here is a list of the top seven BS6-compliant motorcycles priced under Rs 1.25 lakh that tick all the boxes, take a look –

1. Yamaha FZS-FI

The Yamaha FZS-FI is the most affordable offering in this list, but that certainly that does not mean that the bike lacks behind in any aspect. The bike is powered by a by a 149 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 12.4 PS power and 13.6 Nm torque. Yamaha retails the FZS-FI at a starting price of Rs 1,03,200 (ex-showroom).

2. Hero Xpulse 200

The Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market, and hence, it certainly had to make it to this list, since it is priced at Rs 1,11,790 (ex-showroom).

Hero has equipped the XPulse 200 with a 199.6 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that belts out 17.8 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm, along with 16.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The equipment list of the bike includes a fully-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, full LED headlamps, 276 mm and 220 mm petal discs at the front and back respectively and single-channel ABS.

3. Bajaj Pulsar 220F

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the highest engine capacity motorcycle in this list, as well as the entire Pulsar range. Bajaj has equipped the motorcycle with a 220 cc 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark, DTS-i FI, oil-cooled engine that is rated at 20.4 PS/18.5 Nm. Bajaj has priced the BS6 Pulsar 220F at Rs 1,19,789 (ex-showroom).

4. Suzuki Gixxer SF

Model Engine Price* Yamaha FZS-FI 149 cc Rs 1,03,200 Hero Xpulse 200 199.6 cc Rs 1,11,790 Bajaj Pulsar 220F 220 cc Rs 1,19,789 Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 cc Rs 1,21,900 Honda Hornet 2.0 184.4 cc Rs 1,26,921 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 197.75 cc Rs 1,27,500 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 199.5 cc Rs 1,29,722

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Gixxer SF is the fully-faired version of the regular Gixxer, and commands a premium over the latter. The motorcycle is pretty popular in India, thanks to its handsome looks. It draws power from a 155 cc single-cylinder engine that is rated at 13.6 PS/13.8 Nm, and is currently priced at Rs 1,21,900 (ex-showroom).

5. Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 was recently launched as a replacement for the CB Hornet 160R, and is currently priced at about Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price, you get all LED lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, flat one-piece handlebar as well as a key hole that has been placed on the tank like more premium bikes.

Powering the Honda bike is a 184.4 cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 17.3 PS of power at 8500 rpm, along with 16.1 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

6. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The BS6-compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a sticker price of Rs 1,27,500, which is slightly over the Rs 1.25 lakh mark, but the motorcycle is certainly worth paying the extra amount, and hence, it made it to our list. The flagship Apache RTR gets a 197.75 cc engine that produces 20.5 PS/16.8 Nm.

7. Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The NS200 is the flagship naked street motorcycle in Bajaj’s Pulsar range, and is currently priced from Rs 1,29,722 (ex-showroom) onwards. Powering the bike is a 199.5 cc 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DTS-i engine rated at 24.5 PS/18.5 Nm, making it the most powerful motorcycle in this list.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a telescopic front fork with anti-friction bush, coupled with a rear Nitrox monoshock absorber. The braking setup includes a 300 mm disc up front, and a 230 mm unit at the rear.