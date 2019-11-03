Top 7 Bikes To Be Showcased At The 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show

Top two-wheeler manufacturers including KTM, BMW Motorrad, Triumph and Suzuki will showcase their latest motorcycle at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show

While we are still struggling with the current market slowdown, the top International two-wheeler manufacturers are planning to showcase their exclusive products at the upcoming 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show.

Here is the list of seven bikes that will be showcased at the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle show.

1. KTM 390 Adventure

The excitement levels were quite high surrounding the unveiling of the KTM 390 Adventure at the EICMA Motorcycle show last year. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan. However, KTM will not disappoint us this year and will finally take the covers off their much-awaited 390 Adventure at the EICMA Motorcycle show.

The KTM 390 Adventure uses 390 Duke platform. It will feature a higher ground clearance and an adjustable upside-down telescopic suspension setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear with longer wheel travel.

The 390 Adventure will also feature an offroad spec tyres that will add some offroading capability to the motorcycle. Few reports state that the motorcycle will be offered in two variants. The higher-spec variant will be fitted with larger spoke wheels and few additional goodies while the lower-spec motorcycle will feature standard alloy wheels.

The upcoming 390 Adventure will likely be powered by the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will be available in a different state of tune.The motorcycle will depend on a disc brakes on both ends to bring it to a halt. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

2. KTM 1290 Super Duke R

KTM is teasing their upcoming 1290 Super Duke R for quite some time now but finally, they give the KTM fanboys a glimpse of their most powerful streetfighter in a new teaser video. The new teaser reveals some interesting details about the upcoming motorcycle.

Expect the KTM 1290 Super Duke R to feature an orange trellis frame and single-sided swingarm. It will likely also be powered by a larger capacity V-twin engine that will produce more power and torque than the current unit. The motorcycle will likely also use a WP upside-down suspension setup at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear.

There is a fair chance that the upcoming Streetfighter will also feature lighter carbon fibre panels that will help reduce the kerb weight of the motorcycle. Once launched the KTM 1290 Super Duke R will rival directly against the recently unveiled Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the Kawasaki Z H2.

3. 2020 KTM RC 390

The test mule of the next generation RC 390 was spotted a couple of times while testing. Although it may not be as popular as its naked sibling the 390 Duke, the RC 390 surely offers a taste of powerful motorcycle for budding bike enthusiasts without digging a deep hole in their pocket.

The spy shots of the upcoming motorcycle reveal a completely redesigned design language. The upcoming RC 390 will likely use a single LED projector headlamp unit that will replace the dual projector headlamp setup of the current motorcycle. Expect the RC 390 to also feature a front apron integrated front turn indicators. The RC 390 also features a redesigned fuel tank design and a more practical rear pillion seat.

The 2020 RC 390 will be powered by an updated BS-VI/Euro 5 complaint 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox will likely produce a slightly higher power output than the current model on sale. We will definitely updated you with more details when the motorcycle is finally unveiled at EICMA in November.

4. BMW Motorrad R18 Cruiser

BMW will take the covers off their first-ever cruiser the BMW R18 next month. The cruiser was spotted recently while undergoing a final round of testing. BMW will likely introduce two different variants of the cruiser at the motorcycle show. The standard variant on offer will look almost identical to the concept that we already have seen earlier while the second model will be a touring variant that will be kitted with all the touring accessories.

Expect the cruiser to feature a round headlamp, wider pulled back handlebar, huge fuel tank and cushioned seats for the comfort of the rider and pillion. The R18 cruiser will be powered by a 1,800cc, boxer-twin engine. This will be the biggest engine that BMW has ever used in a production-spec motorcycle.

5. Benelli Leoncino 800

Benelli will likely take the covers off the Leoncino 800 at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. The Leoncino 800 will be positioned on top of the Leoncino model lineup that includes the Leoncino 500 and the Leoncino 250. A leaked image of the Leoncino 800 revealed few important details about the upcoming motorcycle recently.

The upcoming Leoncino 800 will look almost identical to the Leoncino 500. It will sport a retro styled round headlamp, wider handlebar, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and cast alloy wheels with neo-retro styling. However, expect the Leoncino 800 to look beefier compared to the Leoncino 500. It will likely be powered by a 754cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which powers the Benelli 752S roadster as well.

The unit coupled with a six-speed gearbox produces about 76 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm in its current state of tune. The motorcycle will rely on an upside down telescopic suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at te rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brakes on both ends. A dual channel ABS will be offered as standard for the safety of the rider. There is no other information available about the motorcycle at this moment. Expect the Leoncino 800 to be launched in the markets of Europe towards the first half of 2020 after it is showcased at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show.

6. Suzuki V-Storm 1000

Suzuki will likely showcase the updated 2020 V-Storm 1000 Adventure tourer at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has recently released a teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle as well. The teaser video of the V-Storm 1000 reveals that it will likely feature an adjustable windscreen and knuckle guards as standard.

Expect the motorcycle to also get a redesigned fuel tank as well. The 2020 Suzuki V-Storm 1000 will likely be powered by a 1037cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin unit which will meet the upcoming European emission norms. In its current state of tune, the motor produces about 101 ps of peak power and 101 Nm of peak torque.

Expect the updated engine to produce slightly more power and torque than the current model. You can also expect the V-Storm 1000 to receive an updated electronic package which will likely include new rider modes, multi-level traction control, and a new TFT display.

7. Triumph Thruxton RS

Triumph has released a short teaser video of their upcoming Thruxton RS model recently. The short clip did not reveal much about the motorcycle except the name of the bike on the side panel. The current Triumph Thruxton range consists of the standard Thruxton and the Thruxton R models.

Expect the upcoming motorcycle to replace the Thruxton R in the Triumph’s lineup. The Thruxton R in particular, packs some premium components including a Showa USD fork, Öhlins rear suspension with piggyback reservoir, monobloc calipers from Brembo, and sticky Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

Expect the upcoming Thruxton RS to feature some minor styling tweak and will come equipped with some high-end components. The upcoming Thruxton RS will most probably be powered by an updated 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It will likely also feature a free-flowing exhaust system as well.