While we have a lot of pseudo (read 2WD) SUVs in India, there are a few 4WD/AWD options still available on the market

Buyers’ preference these days is shifting towards SUVs, globally as well as in India. Car manufacturers have taken notice of this, and are busy pumping out one SUV after another. In India, however, these are mostly two-wheel-drive soft-roaders, much to the annoyance of off-road enthusiasts.

Thankfully, there are a few 4X4 SUVs still on sale in our market, which are perfectly capable of taking on the wilderness. Here, we have listed our pick of the top seven 4×4 SUVs one can buy in India.

1. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the second-generation Thar in the Indian market in October last year. The new Thar has managed to breathe new life into the lifestyle SUV segment, and the demand for it has caused the waiting period to extend up to nine months for certain variants.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has two engine options available. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which can produce 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 on MT), while the second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, with 130 PS and 320 Nm on tap. Both powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

2. Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass is one of the most off-road-capable SUVs on sale in India. Recently, the manufacturer unveiled the Compass facelift in India, which gets updated styling and better features than the outgoing model. The updated model is expected to arrive in the market next month, and will be just as fun to drive as the outgoing version.

The Compass gets two engine options, the smaller being a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, good for 163 PS and 250 Nm. However, it is the larger 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine (175 PS and 350 Nm) which gets a 4×4 option, exclusively with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

3. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson is the South Korean carmaker’s flagship model for India, but the one we get isn’t the new-generation model that is available in a few international markets. Instead, the India-spec model is a facelift version of the previous-gen version.

There are two engine options available – a 2.0-litre petrol (151 PS and 192 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (184 PS and 100 Nm). Only the latter comes with a 4WD option, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

4. Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra’s flagship model, the Alturas G4, is the most underrated SUV built by the Indian UV maker. The Alturas is a rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton, and offers a lot of luxury and comfort, that too at an extremely affordable price.

Powering the Alturas G4 is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which can generate a maximum power of 180 PS and a peak torque of 420 Nm. It only comes paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

5. Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour is quite a handsome SUV, despite its design being almost half-a-decade old at this point. Last year, Ford introduced the ‘Sport’ variant of the Endeavour in the Indian market, which gets blacked-out exterior and interior elements.

The Endeavour comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which develops 170 PS and 420 Nm. This motor comes mated to a super-smooth 10-speed automatic gearbox.

6. Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular SUV in its segment, combining comfort, space, reliability, and power into one beefy package. The Fortuner underwent a facelift just a few weeks ago, and the updated model features a few changes in styling, more equipment, and a more powerful diesel engine.

Said diesel engine, a 2.8L turbocharged unit, produces 203 PS and 500 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. There’s also a 2.7-litre petrol engine available, but it only comes in RWD format. There’s also a top-spec Legender variant, which gets different styling and interior trims, but that too is only available as an RWD model.

7. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Last year, VW introduced the Tiguan Allspace in India, as a replacement for the Tiguan. The new model was essentially the three-row variant of the Tiguan, with a stretched-out body and a longer wheelbase. The Tiguan Allspace follows a very boxy design language, and is quite a classy and understated vehicle.

Volkswagen only offers a single petrol engine option here – a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor – which is good for 190 PS and 320 Nm. There’s just a single transmission option on offer, a 7-speed DSG automatic.