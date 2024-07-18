Top 6 Upcoming Car Launches In India In H2 2024

There are new car launches just on the horizon, from the much-awaited Mahindra Thar 5 Door, and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, to the all-new Nissan X-Trail, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt and Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The second half of 2024 brings several notable car launches in India, featuring a mix of refreshed and new models. Here’s a look at six upcoming cars to keep an eye on.

1. Nissan X-trail

Nissan is preparing to launch the fourth-generation X-Trail in India this month, marking its return as a fully-imported CBU model. Under the hood, it will debut with a 1.5-liter turbo mild-hybrid petrol engine paired with an 8-speed CVT automatic gearbox. Inside, the X-Trail will offer a tech-rich experience with a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and panoramic sunroof.

It will be available in five- and seven-seat configurations. Competing in the premium SUV segment against models like the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, the X-Trail is anticipated to be priced between Rs 40–50 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. Mahindra Thar 5 Door

Since the introduction of the second-gen 2-door Thar in 2020, buyers have been begging for a more bigger and practical 5-door version of its off-road SUV. Leaked images reveal an extended wheelbase to accommodate the additional doors, enhancing both accessibility and interior space.

Under the hood, the Thar 5-door will offer a choice between a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, coupled with options for both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Interior improvements include a dual-tone black-brown theme, spacious rear seats, increased boot space, and a host of features like a large touchscreen, premium sound system, 360-degree camera, ADAS, and keyless entry.

While Mahindra has yet to confirm the exact launch date, expectations point toward a release around August 15th, with prices estimated to range from ₹13 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Curvv

The official launch date for the Tata Curvv SUV coupe has been set for 7th August, marking its debut as the country’s first mass-market SUV coupe. The Curvv will feature Tata’s signature split-LED headlamps, gloss-black cladding, and a sleek roofline. It will offer features like a Two-spoke from the Harrier, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powering options include a new 125hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions, alongside a diesel variant using the Nexon’s 1.5-liter engine. An electric version promises a range of 450-500 kilometers to launch first. Expected to start around Rs 20 lakh for the EV and later around Rs 10-11 lakh for the ICE version.

4. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai is set to unveil the facelifted Alcazar SUV in September, building upon its initial launch in 2021. Recent spy shots suggest notable updates to its exterior styling, including a sleek all-black grille design, new dual-projector LED headlights, and refreshed alloy wheels.

Inside, the facelifted Alcazar will showcase a modernized cabin layout like seen in the latest Creta, featuring dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation. It will continue to offer both six and seven-seater configurations, with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

The addition of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) will bring enhanced safety features. Powering options will remain unchanged, with efficient 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Dzire, one of India’s best-selling sedans, is set for a major update following Suzuki’s recent unveiling of the new Swift. The 2024 Dzire will likely adopt elements from the new Swift, including blacked-out LED headlamps, and a honeycomb-patterned grille.

Inside, the new Dzire is expected to have a new dual-tone dashboard with a floating infotainment system and updated HVAC controls. Horizontal AC vents could replace the current circular ones. Key features might include a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The new Dzire is expected to come with a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, and a CNG option might also be available. It is set to launch sometime in the second half of 2024.

6. Citroen Basalt

Citroen’s new coupe SUV, the Basalt, is set to debut in India around August. Spy shots shows a rear view of a lower-spec variant without alloy wheels, chrome garnish, or a shark fin antenna. The interior remains undisclosed, but it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging.

Safety features likely include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse camera, ISOFIX, and TPMS. The Basalt is expected to use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 Aircross, producing 109 bhp and 205 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. When launched, the Basalt will compete with the Tata Curvv and compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. It is expected to be priced around ₹12-15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).