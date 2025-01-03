Top 6 Things To Know About The Hyundai Creta Electric

First locally manufactured Hyundai EV to compete with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Tata Sierra.ev

The Hyundai Creta Electric, one of the most awaited new EVs of 2025, has finally arrived. The new electric SUV will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 later this month. Here are six things you need to know about the electric variant of India’s second most popular SUV:

1. Battery and range

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, both expected to consist of low-cost LFP cells. The former delivers a range of 390 km and the latter 473 km. Charging from 10 to 80% through a DC charger takes 58 minutes, which, much like the range, isn’t impressive by 2025 standards. Using an 11 kW AC charger, customers can charge the 42 kWh unit from 10-100% in four hours. The charging port is integrated into the centre of the front end.

2. Performance

Hyundai says that the long-range variant of Creta Electric accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. While Hyundai has yet to disclose the complete details, this indicates that the standard-range variant has a lower-output motor.

3. Features

The Creta Electric has several exclusive features you won’t see in the petrol or diesel Creta. Hyundai equips it with a column-type electric shift-by-wire gear selector behind the steering wheel, leaving more room for storage in the centre console while also giving it a cleaner look. Also new in the electric SUV is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), a bidirectional charging function that allows users to power external devices using the energy stored in the battery pack.

Digital Key, another tech highlight of the Creta Electric, allows users to lock, unlock, and start it conveniently using a smartphone or smartwatch. Lastly, thanks to i-Pedal, Hyundai-speak for one-pedal driving, the driver can bring the vehicle to a complete stop simply by lifting their foot off the accelerator, without having to apply the mechanical brakes.

4. Design

The Hyundai Creta Electric has a modified front end, fully covered for enhanced aerodynamics. Pixel graphic details form a visual connection with the company’s global EVs, including the similar but more expensive second-gen Hyundai Kona Electric.

The lower part of the front bumper houses active air flaps that open when the battery pack and other components need cooling. 17-inch aero wheels wrapped in low rolling resistance tyres and a distinctive rear bumper integrating the pixel graphic details and pixel-inspired LED reverse lights are also among the exterior highlights.

5. Interior

The Hyundai Creta Electric features a modern and high-tech interior with several distinguishing elements from the ICE model. In addition to the unique gear selector, it has a new, three-spoke steering wheel and a more ergonomic centre console with two cupholders located in the front. The touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster are also new and they both run a new software that looks sharper and more sophisticated.

6. Safety

Hyundai will offer the Creta Electric with a wide range of modern safety features. These should include a 360-degree camera system, Blind-spot View Monitor, Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Lane Following Assist.