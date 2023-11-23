Top 6 Seven-Seater Cars For Under Rs. 12 Lakh In India

With the rise of the Compact and Sub-Compact SUVs, most of the other segments like the sedan and MPVs have taken a huge hit. But still, there are a few manufacturers hoping to change that momentum with these MPVs that can be bought for Rs 12 Lakh or less

The MPV segment has suffered a lot in the recent years with the entire trend shifting towards SUVs. People tend to forget that these MPVs mentioned below are not just stereotypical people movers but are also very practical, economical, and are available in a budget that most of us can afford.

1. Renault Triber

The most affordable MPV in the country is the Renault Triber which is currently available at a starting price of Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom). This MPV costs as much as a hatchback or a compact sedan thereby increasing its target customer base. The Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that puts out 71bhp of power and 96Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga / Toyota Rumion

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been around for a long time and ever since the beginning it has been a huge hit. The major reason is because of its launch price of Rs 5.89 Lakh (ex-showroom) back then and also the frugal Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS turbo diesel engine that could pull anything you load the vehicle with.

After a few facelifts and updates, it now comes with more premium interiors and is loaded with features to stay ahead of its competitors. The Ertiga is now available with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with smart hybrid technology which puts out 102bhp of power and 138Nm of torque which is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

3. Kia Carens

The Carens is Kia’s reply to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which was ruling the budget MPV space. Of course, the Kia Carens costs more than the Ertiga but you also get a more premium design, cabin and laundry list of features that justify the extra money spent.

The Kia Carens comes with multiple engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that puts out 113bhp/144Nm and is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 158bhp/253Nm, mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and also a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The Kia Carens starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.45 Lakh and goes up to Rs 19.45 Lakh.

4. Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero is not an MPV, but it does offer what is known as ‘Baby seats’ behind the second row which accommodates 2 making it an affordable 7-seater. Same thing for the Bolero Neo but the exterior design is more modern and offers more features. Both the Boleros are available with only one 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 75bhp/210Nm in the Bolero and 100bhp/260Nm in the Bolero Neo. The Bolero starts at a price of Rs 9.79 Lakh(ex-showroom), and the Bolero Neo starts at a price of Rs 9.64 Lakh(ex-showroom).