Top 6 New Electric SUVs Launching Soon In India

Electric vehicles are getting extremely popular in India and are now offering improved practicality with long range

A number of brands are currently working on launching many new electric offerings for the Indian market and here is a list of the top 6 new upcoming electric SUVs in the market that you should check out –

1. Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV will be the third electric car in the brand’s line-up and is soon expected to make its debut in India. The new Altroz EV will be characterised by an updated exterior styling, blue highlights inside the cabin, and exclusive colour shades. The car will be powered by Ziptron electric technology and is expected to boast a real-life range of over 300km on a single charge.

2. Mahindra XUV400 EV

The new XUV400EV was recently teased by the Indian carmaker and will be based on the XUV300 compact SUV. The XUV400 EV however will be longer than XUV300 and will offer an updated exterior design. The SUV will get a high-energy-dense NMC battery pack and will take on the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.

3. BYD ATTO 3

BYD will be launching the new ATTO3 electric SUV during the festive season and is expected to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Kona EV and the upcoming XUV400. The ATTO3 is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that churns out 204 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. This SUV boasts a claimed range of close to 350 km on a single charge and the brand will soon be introducing more details about this SUV.

4. MG Entry-Level Car

MG is also expected to launch its new compact entry-level electric car in India soon. Internally codenamed the E230, this new electric car will offer a real-life range of around 150 km and will be powered by a 40 bhp of maximum power. More details are yet to be known.

5. Hyundai Kona Facelift

The Hyundai Kona was the first Hyundai car in the Indian market and takes on the rivals like the MG ZS EV. The Korean carmaker will soon be launching the new Kona facelift in India. The Kona facelift offers an updated exterior design, refreshed interiors, and new features. The brand is however yet to share details about the powertrain and the battery pack.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to soon make its Indian debut and will be locally assembled in the country. The new Ioniq 5 is based on the brand’s latest e-GMP skateboard platform and is offered with multiple powertrain options in the global markets. The Ioniq 5 gets features like a digital instrument console, powered seats, connected car tech, and more. Hyundai is expected to price it under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be launching the Ioniq 5 in the next few months.