Top 6 New Cars Launches To Watch Out For In The Next 6 Months

With the automotive market now growing at a rapid pace, a number of carmakers are working on expanding their Indian portfolios with the launch of new cars including Hyundai, Citroen, and Maruti Suzuki. If you are also planning to soon buy a new car, here is a list of the top 6 new cars that will be launched in the country in the next six months.

1. New Hyundai Verna

The new-gen Verna is expected to soon make its debut and will be underpinned by a new platform. It will not only boast a more spacious cabin, but will also get updated engine options. For starters, the new Hyundai Verna will be offered with – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. All these engines will be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Likewise, the new Verna will also get many new features including a 360-degree camera and front-seat ventilation.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Based on the Maruti Baleno hatchback, the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover will soon be launched in the country. It will be offered with two engine options – 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.2L NA petrol. The bookings for the new Fronx have already commenced in India for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Once launched in India, the new Maruti Fronx will challenge the rivals like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Tata Punch.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny was recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will soon be launched in the country to take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. It will be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 103 bhp and 134 Nm respectively. This engine will be offered with two gearbox options – 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT. Needless to say, all the versions will be offered with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro AWD. On the features front, the new Jimny will be offered with projector headlights, push-button start, automatic climate control, new infotainment system, and more.

4. Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi will also be launching the new Q3 Sportback in the Indian market in the next couple of weeks and the bookings for the same have already commenced in the country for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. It will be powered by the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 188 bhp and maximum torque output of 320 Nm. This engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that will channel power to all four wheels via the Quattro AWD system. More details including the official price list will soon be shared by the brand.

5. Citroen eC3

The new Citroen eC3 was recently showcased by the brand in the Indian market and will be Citroen’s first electric car in the country. The new eC3 will be underpinned by the same platform as the standard C3. For those wondering, the new eC3 will be offered in two trim options – Live and Feel. Powering the new eC3 will be a single motor setup that churns out a peak power output of 57 Ps while the maximum torque output stands at 143 Nm. It will be mated to a 29.2 kWh battery pack that offers a certified range of 320 kms on a single charge. The top speed on the other hand stands at 107 kmph.

6. New Honda Mid-size SUV

With SUVs now getting extremely popular in the country, Honda will also be expanding its line-up with the launch of a new mid-size SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. This new Honda mid-size SUV will share its engine options with the Honda City 5th Gen and will boast features like automatic climate control, wireless charging, infotainment system, fully digital instrument console, push-button start, sunroof, and more. The brand is likely to launch this new SUV ahead of the festive season this year.