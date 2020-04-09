Top 6 Features Of The Upcoming Skoda Karoq, India Launch On 6th May

The deliveries of the Skoda Karoq will begin from May 6, 2020 onwards and is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has already commenced bookings for the Karoq in the domestic market as desired customers can pay an initial token of Rs. 50,000. The premium SUV made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in early February and its deliveries will begin officially from May 6, 2020.

The Karoq is brought into the country via CBU route as Skoda takes advantage of the relaxation in homologation rules. The Karoq sits between the Kodiaq and the upcoming Vision IN concept based mid-size SUV and here are the top six features you definitely need to know about the SUV:

1. Full Digital Instrument Cluster

The Czech Republican auto major puts the Skoda Karoq up against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. Thus, upmarket amenities are part of the package including an all-digital instrumentation complementing other premium bits including the dual-tone interior.

2. Full Panoramic Sunroof

Skoda has certainly addressed the craze for buyers wanting to having sunroof at their disposal as the Karoq will be retailed with a full panoramic sunroof.

3. 1.5L Turbo Engine

The premium SUV will be sold with a 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI four-cylinder petrol engine developing 150 horsepower between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm as well as 250 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The powertrain will be mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The zero to 100 kmph sprint is dealt in second seconds and it can reach a top speed of 202 kmph. Though a 4WD configuration is offered in global markets, India sticks with the front-wheel-drive system due to cost reasons.

4. Ambient lighting

The ambient lighting setup attributes to different mood set of the driver and the passengers and is accompanied by features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, virtual cockpit, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, Stone Beige leather seats and dual-zone climate control system.

5. 9 Airbags

Based on the same platform as the Volkswagen T-Roc, the Karoq will be offered with a range of driver assistive and safety features including nine airbags, Anti-lock brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ParkTronic and so on.

6. LED Lights

The exterior of the Skoda Karoq boasts several premium bits including LED headlamps, tail lamps and Daytime Running Lights alongside 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The design of the SUV draws inspiration from the latest crop of Skoda vehicles sold across the globe and it definitely has an upmarket stance when viewed from every angle.