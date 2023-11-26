Top 6 Family Cars Launching Soon – New Swift To Punch.ev

Discover the future of family cars in India with the upcoming vehicles from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Mahindra, Tata, and Toyota

The small car market in India is poised for a resurgence with the impending launch of multiple new models catering to the demand for affordable yet feature-packed family vehicles. With a starting price under Rs 10 lakh, these upcoming cars are set to offer a diverse range of options, each designed to meet the unique needs of small families.

As these seven models prepare to hit the Indian market, families and car enthusiasts alike can anticipate a wave of innovation and excitement, redefining the landscape of affordable family cars in the country.

1. Next-Gen Maruti Swift

Suzuki recently teased the next generation of the beloved Swift, presenting a concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, with design cues reminiscent of the Mini Cooper. The sharper front, redesigned grille, and potential hybrid powertrain signal a refreshing update. The most exciting update will be the addition of a 1.2L strong hybrid engine option, which will offer brilliant fuel economy without compromising on performance.

2. Next-Gen Maruti Dzire

Accompanying the new Swift will be the 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Likely to share specifications with the Swift, the Dzire will also boast a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. With updated design elements and enhanced features, the Dzire will likely set new benchmarks in its category.

3. Kia Sonet Facelift

The Kia Sonet, a popular choice since its 2020 launch, is gearing up for a mid-lifecycle facelift. Cosmetic changes seen in spy pictures include a new front bumper, headlamp assembly, alloy wheels, and redesigned rear elements. Interior updates, including a potential digital instrument cluster, promise an elevated driving experience. Engine options are expected to remain unchanged over the current model, offering a variety of choices to buyers.

4. New Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra XUV300 is set to undergo a major upgrade soon, slated for an early 2024 debut. Spy shots reveal a revamped exterior with a new LED taillight cluster and XUV700-like headlamps. The interior is expected to receive a modern overhaul with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, new upholstery, and additional features. With this upgrade, the XUV300 aims to compete fiercely in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment.

5. Tata Punch EV

Tata is electrifying its lineup further with the Punch EV, anticipated to launch soon. Spy shots indicate a revised fascia and interior updates, including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While battery specifications are yet to be confirmed, the Punch EV is expected to offer up to 500 km of driving range.

6. Toyota Taisor

Toyota is set to introduce its version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact SUV, rumoured to be named “Taisor.” Following the same path as other collaborative models between the two brands, Toyota’s adaptation is expected to feature distinctive exterior elements and a different interior theme. However, the same engine options would be the same as the Fronx.