Top 5 Electric Scooters To Buy In India – Ola S1 To Ather 450X

The electric scooter range continues to gain popularity in India, with big manufacturers including Bajaj and TVS facing high competition from start ups

The entire automobile industry is shifting towards electrification, and in our market not just four-wheelers, but two-wheelers are also leading the transition from conventional ICE engines to battery packs and electric motors in our country. Talking about electric two-wheelers, a range of fully electric scooters and bikes had already been launched here.

We have put together a list of the top 5 electric scooters build quality and price-wise that you can buy in the country today –

1. Ola S1 And S1 Pro

Range: 181 KM

Ola Electric has finally announced the prices of its first electric scooter in two variants – S1 and S1 Pro. Priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 (ex-showroom) respectively, the zero-emission scooter comes with EMI options as low as Rs. 2,999 and the top-spec variant has a claimed range of 181 km in IDC conditions while the top speed stands at 115 kmph.

It can do 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 5 seconds. Using a portable 750 W charger, it can be replenished back to 100 per cent in 6 hours and using the hypercharging network, it recharges to 50 per cent in 18 minutes. In Delhi and Gujarat considering the state subsidies, the prices start from Rs. 85,099 and Rs. 79,999 respectively (ex-showroom).

2. Ather 450X

Range: 116 KM

Ather 450X electric scooter is the successor to the 450 scooter, and is currently priced at Rs. 1.13 lakh for the Plus and goes all the way up to Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the 450X is a 3.3 kW/6 kW (continuous/peak) motor that generates 26 Nm of torque, which helps the electric scooter sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph will take 6.5 seconds with the claimed range of 116 KM.

3. Simple One

Range: 236 KM

It is no coincidence that the Ola S1 electric scooter’s main rival Simple One entered the domestic market on the same day with official pricing. Priced as competitively at Rs. 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bengaluru-based startup Simple Energy’s e-scooter can do 236 km on a single charge in the Eco mode and it will be sold in a phased manner with 13 states initially on the radar.

One part of the 4.8 kWh battery pack is fixed and the other one can be removed for charging purposes. It comes with features like a seven-inch digital cluster, navigation provision, Bluetooth, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, geo-fencing, and so on.

4 . Bajaj Chetak Electric

Range: 95 KM

Bajaj Auto launched its first electric scooter back in January 2020 and it currently costs Rs. Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 1.44 lakh for Urbane and Premium variants respectively. Named it after its iconic ‘Chetak’ scooter, it comes packed with a 3.8 kW/4.1 kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which is paired to a lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 95 km in Eco mode, and 85 km in the Sport mode.

The Chetak Electric has been positioned as a premium product, and hence, gets equipped with high-quality materials along with features like its feather touch switchgear, full-LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster.

5. TVS iQube

Range: 75 KM

The TVS iQube was launched on January 25 last year, just days after the launch of the Bajaj Chetak Electric. TVS’ first electric scooter comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor, and gets features like a TFT instrument cluster with connected tech.

TVS claims that the iQube has a range of 75 km and can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. TVS retails the iQube at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).