Top 6 Electric Cars Making Their Way To Indian Market – Tigor EV To Tesla Model 3

The transition from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles is nothing less than a paradigm shift, and here are the top 6 cars that are expected to be the crucial ones in this change

Ever-increasing fuel prices are not expected to see a drop anytime soon. Moreover, the country is readying itself for the electric vehicle ecosystem. Perhaps, the transition from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to pure battery electric vehicles is not a distant dream anymore. A handful of potent and practical electric vehicles are already on sale in the country, and many more are expected to join the list.

From the humble yet first-ever indigenously-developed high-voltage electric vehicle – Tata Nexon EV to the flashy Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Indian market has some capable options on sale. Nevertheless, a fresh set of EVs is all set to put the stage on fire in the Indian market. But before you ask what’s coming in, here’s a list of 6 electric cars that will soon go on sale in the country, just for you.

1. Tata Altroz EV

Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo for the first time, the Tata Altroz EV is expected to go on sale in the country sometime next year. The Altroz EV is speculated to have a 40 per cent larger battery pack than the Nexon EV. Hence, expect a range of around 500 km. It was showcased to the masses with a 30.2 kWh battery pack. Powering the Altroz EV will be a permanent magnet type DC motor, churning out 129 PS and 245 Nm. Also, it will come with two driving modes, namely Normal and Sport.

2. Mahindra eKUV100

The electrified rendition of the KUV100 was recently spied sans camouflage, confirming its arrival in the Indian market soon. The eKUV100 is expected to be an affordable option for those looking to buy an EV. It will come with a 15.9 kWh battery pack that might lend it with a range of 150 km only. Power and torque outputs for the eKUV100 will stand at 55 PS and 124 Nm, respectively. Pricing is likely to start at Rs. 9 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, the electrified model will feature some cosmetic changes in contrast to its ICE counterpart.

3. Tesla Model 3

The most exciting car on this list of upcoming electric cars in India is the Tesla Model 3. In fact, everyone’s waiting for its arrival with high anticipation. Test mules have been already spotted on Indian soil. Sold internationally with two drive layouts and battery options, the Model 3 will likely be making its India debut with just one variant.

The Model 3 takes 3.1 seconds to do a 0-100 kmph sprint and has a range of 500 km. It will come via the CBU route from Tesla’s Gigafactory, based in China. Hence, expect the prices to start at Rs. 55 lakh, ex-showroom. Looks-wise, the Model 3 is an appealing car and can put some conventional ICE vehicles to shame.

4. Maruti Suzuki EV

We recently reported that Maruti Suzuki is developing an EV for the mass market. The Japanese giant Suzuki too, is a part of the development, and it will be the first electric product for Suzuki’s Japanese and Indian subsidiaries.

However, it is slated to go on sale in the Indian market before anywhere else on the globe. Nevertheless, do not expect a launch before 2025. Pricing being a strong aspect of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, this mass-market EV may retail for Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to deliver a range of around 150 km on a full charge.

5. Hyundai EV

The second-largest carmaker in the country is also working on a mass-market EV. While Hyundai has been late at announcing its participation in the race, the brand has big plans for the Indian market. The upcoming EV from the South Korean carmaker will be priced aggressively. The forthcoming EV is likely to offer a range of approximately 150 km on a single charge. Once launched, it will rival the upcoming mass-market EV from Maruti Suzuki.

6. Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV would soon go on sale in an updated avatar with a high voltage setup. It is likely to be powered by a similar Ziptron-powered setup as the Tata Nexon EV. The electric sedan will boast a peak power output of 75 Hp and 170 Nm of max torque. Besides, it will do a 0-60 kmph spring in just 5.7 seconds. The Tigor EV will be offered with an 8 year/1.60 lakh km warranty for the battery and motor. For the pricing, the Tigor EV will undercut the Nexon EV by a couple of lakhs.