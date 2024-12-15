Top 5 Year-End Discounts On Popular EVs – Tata, MG, Mahindra

Here we have explained about the top 5 year-end discounts on popular EVs in India from brands like Tata, Mahindra and MG

As the Indian automotive market embraces the electric revolution, year-end sales campaigns have intensified, with automakers offering lucrative discounts to clear inventories and boost sales. With EV adoption being the next big push, this is the perfect moment for buyers looking to switch to electric mobility while saving big. Manufacturers are providing hefty deals on various electric cars and SUVs, making December 2024 a prime time for EV shopping.

These offers cover a wide range of models, from compact city cars to feature-packed SUVs, ensuring something for every type of buyer. Whether you’re seeking long-range performance, advanced tech features, or budget-friendly options, the current discounts cater to diverse preferences. Let’s explore the top five EV deals currently available in India this month:

1. Mahindra XUV400

Leading the pack, the Mahindra XUV400 offers massive discounts of Rs 3.10 lakh on both its battery variants. Despite facing strong competition from rivals, this electric SUV stands out with its exceptional year-end savings.

2. Tata Nexon EV (MY23)

The pre-facelift Nexon EV Prime and Max trims come with Rs 3 lakh in savings while facelifted MY23 models offer up to Rs 2 lakh off. Though the MY24 version has no official discount, some dealers provide custom offers based on availability.

3. MG ZS EV

Buyers can enjoy discounts ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh, depending on dealer inventory. The MG ZS EV remains a solid choice with its generous offers, though the newly launched MG Windsor EV is not included in the promotions.

4. Tata Tiago EV & Tigor EV (MY23)

These models attract total savings of up to Rs 3 lakh, combining a Rs 2 lakh discount with an additional Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus on select trims. The MY24 versions still offer decent benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

5. MG Comet EV

With discounts of up to Rs 75,000 at select dealerships, the MG Comet EV becomes an even more appealing urban commuter. Higher offers may be available in areas with greater unsold inventories.