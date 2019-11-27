Top 5 Year-End Deals On New Luxury Cars – Up To Rs. 15 Lakh

Some of the popular models in the luxury space are being offered with massive discounts this month and here we have listed top five of them

Automobile manufacturers have taken the opportunity presented during the festive season to sell in higher volumes compared to the previous months by offering massive discounts. It is no secret that the industry has been going through a rough patch, which will take some more time to mend than we initially thought.

The lack of credit availability, negative buying sentiments, ever-increasing fuel prices, ongoing BSVI emission regulations and several other macroeconomic factors have played major roles in the ongoing fiasco. The discount offers are offered not just in the volume space as the premium and luxury segments are no exception either.

As for BMW, the X4 20d M Sport, launched only in January 2019, gets massive benefits of up to Rs. 14 lakh in Delhi-NCR this month (Rs. 10 lakh cash discount and additional Rs. 4 lakh for taking in-house loan) while the high-performance based BMW 6-Series GT is offered with similar discount level in NCR.

The XF luxury sedan is retailed with limited period benefits of up to Rs. 15.5 lakh in India and it could help in reviving the British company’s sales fortunes locally by a slight margin. The Land Rover’s Range Rover Evoque is sold with attractive cumulative benefits of up to Rs. 9 lakh in the domestic market as well.

The popular Q5 luxury SUV, on the other hand, comes with discounts of up to Rs. 5 lakh while the overall prices have been reduced by Rs. 4.5 lakh to make the offering more lucrative to the descending buyers during this year-end period.

Volvo’s XC90 and XC60 SUVs are highly capable in their own right alongside providing top-notch safety. The latest versions of both the models get up to Rs. 14 lakh benefits. Volvo will be launching the petrol version of the XC40 R-Design next month and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 190 horsepower and 300 Nm. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.