Top 5 UVs In FY2022 – Creta, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Venue, Seltos

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the UV sales charts so far this FY (April to December 2021 period) ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In the current financial year, UV sales occupied 47 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales in India underlining the segment’s popularity. The Hyundai Creta led the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue and all of them accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the total volumes.

In the period between April and November 2021, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki certainly dominated the proceedings. The Hyundai Creta midsize SUV garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 80,476 units and the highest monthly volume of 13,000 units was recorded in July 2021. The cumulative volume led to an 11.63 per cent YoY growth as well.

The ratio of sales between petrol and diesel variants was almost equal. The five-seater solely contributed to nearly 50 per cent of Hyundai’s total UV sales of just over 1,62,000 units. The second-largest carmaker in the country is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Creta sometime in the second half of 2022.

Top 5 Passenger UVs (YoY) Sales In FY2022 Sales In FY2021 1. Hyundai Creta (11.63%) 80,476 72,091 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (45%) 73,926 50,752 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (49%) 72,949 48,902 4. Kia Seltos (27%) 65,444 31,686 5. Hyundai Venue (36%) 63,922 46,934

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted a total of 73,926 units in FY2021-22 with a YoY sales growth of 45 per cent as 50,752 units were recorded during the same period the previous FY. No wonder why MSIL is pushing for more CNG variants across its lineup, as 32,444 units powered by CNG contributed to the total and the remaining were petrol.

The seven-seater MPV was responsible for 40 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s UV sales total. The Vitara Brezza finished in the third position with 72,949 units as against 48,902 units during the same period in FY2020-21 with a healthy 49 per cent surge. It finished closely behind its Ertiga sibling and both of them will be subjected to updates in 2022.

The Kia Seltos slotted in at fourth with 65,444 units as against 31,686 units with a YoY growth of 27 per cent. In the period between April and November 2021, the midsize SUV registered a 19.34 per cent increase in volumes. The Venue compact SUV finished fifth with 63,922 units as against 46,934 units with a YoY growth of 36 per cent.