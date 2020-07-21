Top 5 Used Cars Under Rs. 3 Lakh – Ford Ecosport To Maruti Swift

The used car market is currently soaring, with most queries coming from first-time buyers, who previously relied on public transport or shared mobility

With respect to the ongoing situation, the used car market has seen a huge rise in demand, with some noteworthy used vehicle marketers reporting higher leads as compared to the last year. Majority of people want to limit the use of public transport or avoid ride-sharing altogether, and own a personal vehicle, especially a car instead.

The used car market lets you buy a better car for lesser than what you would pay for it had it been new, and the best part about buying a used car is that you’ll easily find one that fits you budget. Here is a list of the top 5 used cars you can buy in the Indian market today, under Rs 3 lakh –

1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2017-2018

The Wagon R has been one of the best-selling compact hatchbacks in the country for quite some time now, and is loved for its tall-boy design which lends it an unmatched cabin space. While the current third-gen Wagon R is priced between Rs 4.45 – 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom), you can get a used 2017 or even a 2018MY Wagon R for under Rs 3 lakh.

The 2017/2018MY Wagon R came equipped with features like AC with heater, 60:40 rear split seat, central locking, a 2-din music system with four speakers, remote keyless entry, rear wiper, washer and defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, fog lamps, all four power windows and so on.

The car will be available with a sole 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 68 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options at that time included a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 5-speed AMT.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol 2016/2017

Maruti Suzuki launched a new-gen model for its Swift at the 2018 Auto Expo, and the hatch is currently retailed between Rs 5.19 – 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if you’re on a budget of Rs 3 lakh, you could look at a used 2016 or a 2017 model year Swift i.e. the previous-gen version.

The Swift is well-appreciated for its design, its engine as well as the ride and handling, and even if the second-gen Swift was a little too scarce in terms of features on offer as compared to the competitors, the reliability of the Maruti Suzuki brand gives it a one up. While the previous-gen Swift was offered with an optional diesel engine as well, you could get a used 1.2-litre K Series petrol (83 PS/113 Nm) powered Swift on a tight budget of Rs 3 lakh.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 2016/2017

While Hyundai replaced the Grand i10 in its Indian lineup with the Grand i10 Nios, the former is still a common sight on roads and is loved by people for its performance as well as its light steering that makes maneuvering in city traffic a breeze.

The Grand i10 Nios is currently priced from Rs 5.06 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), but if you have a strict budget of Rs 3 lakh, a used 2016 or 2017 Grand i10 is surely a good bet. The car was available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that was rated at 83 PS/114 Nm, as well as a 1.2-litre oil burner producing 75 PS power and 190 Nm torque.

4. Hyundai Elite i20 2016

Hyundai launched the second-gen i20, also known as the Elite i20 in the Indian market in August 2014, and the car changed the way we looked at hatchbacks, thanks to its premium cabin as well as its extensive and unmatched feature list.

In addition to that, the Elite i20’s design was also one of the key factors that has helped it gain popularity in the Indian market, and even after 6 years, the design certainly does not look outdated. While the premium hatch was facelifted in 2018, under Rs 3 lakh, you could find a pre-facelift used 2016 model.

The equipment list of the top-end trim includes a two-din music system with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, keyless entry, push button start/stop, automatic projector headlamps with DRLs, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, auto climate control, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and so on.

5. Ford EcoSport 2013

The Ford EcoSport was the first sub-compact SUV in the Indian market, and was launched in 2013 at an aggressive starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh. However, with just one facelift, the starting price has now increased to Rs 8.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). This means that if you’re lucky to find one, a used 2013MY Ford Ecosport could be yours for about Rs 3 lakh only!

At launch, the Ford EcoSport was available with three different powertrains – a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel as well as a 1.0-litre turbo charged direct-injection EcoBoost petrol engine. The top-end variant was equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch alloy wheels, climate control, cooled glovebox, reverse parking sensors, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls, driver-seat height adjust and so on.