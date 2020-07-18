Top 5 Used Cars To Buy Under Rs 5 Lakh In 2020 – Elite i20 To Dzire

The second-hand car market is expected to boom in the coming months, given the fact that personal vehicles ensure your safety, hygiene as well as offer more convenience

Given the current circumstances of unreliability of public transport due to safety and hygiene issues, owning a personal vehicle, especially a car, seems to be the need of the hour. While buying a new car is an expensive affair altogether, you can get good deals for cars in the used market.

In addition, newer cars seem to depreciate in value easier as compared to older cars. Hence, used cars are certainly a bargain at their price point. Here is a list of 5 of the best used cars that you can buy in the Indian market today under Rs 5 lakh –

1. Honda City (2015-2016)

Honda Cars India recently launched the fifth-gen version of the City in the Indian market. However, with the introduction of each new generation model, the prices of the sedan seem to go up. The 2020 City is currently priced between Rs 10.89 – 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom), however, you can get a used previous-generation City for under Rs 5 lakh.

If you’re lucky enough, you can even get a 2016 manufactured City at this price, which is the pre-facelift model that was launched in 2014 and was sold till January 2017. The 2016 City came equipped with features like an electric sunroof, cruise control, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, a 5-inch LCD infotainment system, keyless entry, push button start/stop, automatic climate control with touch controls and a lot more.

The previous-gen City drew power from 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, rated at 119 PS/145 Nm and 100 PS/200 Nm respectively. The petrol engine could be had with a 5-speed MT or an optional CVT auto, while the diesel version was only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (2018)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been one of the highest-selling premium hatchbacks in the country since its arrival in 2015, and the car was facelifted in January last year – which, of course, also received a certain price hike.

The facelift did bring a few changes to the table, but not as many so as to make the pre-facelift model irrelevant. In the used car market, you can get a 2018 Baleno for about Rs 5 lakh, which will help you save a lot of money as compared to a new Baleno, which is currently priced between Rs 5.63 – 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also, the 2018 Baleno was available with a BS4 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/113 Nm) as well as a BS4 1.3-litre diesel (75 PS/190 Nm), both mated to a 5-speed MT, while the petrol came with an optional CVT. The new Baleno can only be had with a BS6-compliant petrol powertrain.

3. Hyundai Elite i20 (2017-2018)

The Hyundai Elite i20 was launched in the Indian market in August 2014, and went on to set n number of benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment. The car received a mid-life makeover in 2018, and for Rs 5 lakh, you can very well get a 2018MY facelifted Elite i20 car.

The 2018 Elite i20 was available with a BS4 1.2-litre Dual VTVT Kappa petrol (83 PS/114 Nm) and a BS4 1.4-litre U2 CRDI diesel (90 PS/220 Nm) engine. The feature list consisted of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys audio system, keyless entry, push button start/stop, projector headlamps with DRLs, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, automatic climate control and much more.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (2017-2018)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was originally based on the popular hatch Swift, but the third-gen model launched in May 2017 dropped the “Swift” nameplate in order to have its own unique identity. The third-gen Dzire received a facelift a few months back, and while the sub-4m sedan gained some new features and a new petrol powertrain, it loses out on the additional BS4 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that the pre-facelift model was offered with.

With that being said, finding a used 2017 or even a 2018 model year Dzire under Rs 5 lakh is pretty simple, considering the sedan’s popularity in the country. The car came equipped with features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, dual airbags with ABS and EBD as standard etc.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (2015-2016)

Maruti Suzuki launched the Ciaz in India in 2014 at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, while the facelifted model today retails at a starting price of Rs 8.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, a pre-facelift 2016 or earlier model would cost you around Rs 5 lakh in the second-hand car market.

The Ciaz was originally available with a 1.4-litre petrol engine producing 92 PS and 130 Nm, as well as a 1.3-litre diesel engine putting out 90 PS of maximum power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine was available with a 5-speed MT and an optional 4-speed auto, while the diesel came with the former as standard.

The pre-facelift Ciaz was equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear-view camera, leather upholstery, keyless entry and go, a rear sunshade, multi-function steering wheel, auto climate control, alloy wheels etc.