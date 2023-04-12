Top 5 Upcoming Toyota Cars In India: SUVs And MPVs

Toyota is ready with a bag full of cars for the Indian market. These new vehicles include both SUVs as well as MPVs and will be launched in a strategic manner

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) recently reintroduced the Innova Crysta Diesel in the Indian market. The MPV is sold alongside the brand’s newest offering i.e. Innova Hycross. Talking about its future plans, the Japanese carmaker will introduce a slew of new vehicles in its portfolio. Let’s have a look at the top 5 upcoming Toyota cars in India.

1. Toyota’s Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Coupe SUV

The first vehicle to join the Toyota fleet will be the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV. Sporting the same set of underpinning as well as powertrain, the crossover will get major design alternation, in order to differentiate it from the Fronx. It could get the styling on the lines of international-spec Yaris Cross. Once the Fronx is launched this month, we can expect the Toyota counterpart to debut in the second half of 2023.

2. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The most popular SUV in India will soon get a major revamp in the form of a new generation model. Based on the new TNGA-F platform, the new model will get a new 2.8-litre diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system. The design will be all-new, however, the boxy styling will continue to be part of the package. The SUV is expected to make its international debut in 2024.

3. Toyota Rumion (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Based MPV)

Another vehicle from the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership will be the Ertiga-based MPV which will likely be called Rumion. It will be nothing but a badge-engineered vehicle, however, there will be enough changes made to the external design. The powertrain options will remain the same as the Ertiga and CNG will also be offered as an option. If everything goes right, it will debut in India by the second half of 2023.

4. Toyota New 7-Seater SUV

After the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota is readying another vehicle, this time a 7-seater SUV to rival the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and the likes. The four-wheeler will be based on the TNGA-C platform, which also underpins the Corolla Cross sold overseas. Under the hood, it will share its powertrain with the Innova Hycross. This means a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine will power the 7-seater SUV.

5. Toyota Electric SUV

The Toyota-Maruti Suzuki JV is working on a new all-electric SUV for the international markets. The same spec model will be launched in the Indian market. It will be based on an advanced 27PL electric-only skateboard platform and will be launched in 2025. The battery pack capacity will likely be around 60kWh, claiming a driving range of 500 kilometres. In terms of dimension, it will have a wheelbase of 2.7 meters and the SUV could get the option of an AWD system.