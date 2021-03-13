Top 5 Upcoming SUVs In India Under Rs 10 Lakh – HBX To AX Micro

Carmakers continue to work on introducing affordable mass-market SUVs, and the sub-Rs 10 lakh segment is undoubtedly the hottest SUV space in the country right now

The crossover and SUV trend shows no slowing down, and the ever-growing demand for high-riding vehicles has resulted in manufacturers working upon introducing new and more affordable SUVs and crossovers in the country from time to time, in order to attract more buyers.

That said, a budget of Rs 10 lakh might not sound like a lot if you were planning to buy an SUV a few years ago. But today, you have a plethora of options to choose from, with many more set to join in the near future. Here is a list of 5 upcoming SUVs in India that will be priced under Rs 10 lakh, take a look –

1. Tata HBX

Tata Motors showcased a micro SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the HBX, and the production-ready version of the car is expected to make its debut in the name of Hornbill soon. Upon arrival, the Hornbill will go on to become the most affordable Tata SUV in India, sitting below the Nexon in the carmaker’s SUV line-up.

The entry-level car will be equipped with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and more. The Hornbill will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 86 PS/113 Nm, with both manual and automatic transmissions on offer.

2. Hyundai AX1

Hyundai is also working on a micro SUV that will directly go up against the aforementioned Tata HBX/Hornbill. Internally codenamed AX1, the micro SUV has been spied on test a couple of times in the past, however, concealed in camouflage.

That said, the AX1 is expected to be based on the same K1 platform as the Santro, and in typical Hyundai fashion, will set new benchmarks in the segment it will be positioned in. It could make use of a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed MT as well as an optional AMT.

3. Citroen CC21

Citroen is already working on a range of new products for India, one of which is a new sub-4m SUV that will be developed in India itself, and is expected to be launched in the country around this festive season. Internally codenamed CC21, the compact crossover was recently spied testing in extreme conditions in northern Sweden, covered in camouflage from head to toe.

The CC21 is expected to be offered with both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines, and while the former will likely only be offered with a manual transmission as standard, the turbo-petrol engine is expected to get both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

4. Maruti Suzuki YTB

The Japanese carmaker is also in the works of introducing a new sub-4m crossover codenamed YTB. This new model is being referred to as the ‘sister’ of Baleno, and could be based on the premium hatchback itself. It should be noted that Maruti Suzuki already has a sub-4m SUV in its line-up – the Vitara Brezza. However, the new crossover will not replace the SUV, and will be positioned under the Vitara Brezza.

5. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received a mid-life refresh just last year. However, the Japanese carmaker is already in the works of introducing a new-gen model for the car, which is expected to be launched in the country next year. As of now, the current-gen Vitara Brezza has been priced from Rs 7.39 – 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, the introduction of the new-gen model will lead to an increase in its price considering the changes that will be made to the car. Thus, Maruti Suzuki will have no trouble positioning the new-gen Vitara Brezza above the aforementioned YTB in its line-up.