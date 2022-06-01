Top 5 Upcoming SUVs For Off-Road Enthusiasts In India

Plenty of new SUVs will be launching in the Indian market soon, and here, we’ve listed the ones that would be ideal for off-road adventures

SUVs have become extremely popular in India these days, thanks to the practicality and technology on offer, even on the entry-level models. Interestingly, off-road SUVs have also been gaining decent momentum in recent years, and a few more offroad-focussed SUVs are slated to launch in our market soon.

Here, we have listed five upcoming SUVs that are worth considering if you are an off-road enthusiast planning to buy a new car in the near future.

1. Mahindra Scorpio-N

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio – christened ‘Scorpio-N’ – will go on sale in India on June 27. The new model will be offered with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, with manual and automatic transmissions available with both. The SUV will also get 4×4 drivetrain option on select variants, and it will be built on a rugged ladder-frame platform.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-door

M&M is also working on a long-wheelbase/5-door version of Thar, which is expected to arrive either towards the end of 2023 or around early 2024. The 5-door version will be significantly larger than the current 3-door model, and there will likely be plenty of similarities in design between the two. The powertrain options will be the same – 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel – but tuned to generate more power.

3. Force Gurkha 5-door

Force Motors will launch the 5-door version of Gurkha soon, and this upcoming model has been spied a few times already during road-testing. The 5-door Gurkha will be significantly larger than the 3-door version, and it is expected to be a three-row SUV. It will likely be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine as the existing 3-door model, and it will get a low-ratio transfer case and manual locking differentials on both axles.

4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch Jimny in India next year. The little off-road SUV is already being produced in India in its existing 3-door version for export markets. The Indo-Japanese carmaker will introduce the 5-door version of the SUV soon, which would be available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep is a car brand known for its rugged, off-road-capable UVs. The manufacturer will launch the new Grand Cherokee in India later this year, which will be a premium, luxury model. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will have a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 4-wheel-drive system.